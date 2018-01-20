Antoine Griezmann: Barcelona deny reports of deal for Atletico Madrid forward

One report claims Barcelona are saving the number seven shirt for Griezmann

Barcelona have "strongly denied" claims they have agreed to sign Atletico Madrid's Antoine Griezmann this summer.

Griezmann, 26, is under contract until summer 2022 but Spanish newspaper Sport claims a deal has been done between Barcelona and the France forward.

Barcelona added it had "objections" to the reports "and reiterates its full respect" for Atletico.

It has also been reported Barca had given Philippe Coutinho the number 14 shirt to allow Griezmann number seven.

In December, Atletico reported Barcelona to Fifa over an alleged illegal approach for the striker, who has also been linked with Manchester United.

Atletico claimed Barcelona have spoken to people around Griezmann, including family members, and the Spanish club said that broke Fifa regulations.

A spokesman for football's world governing body Fifa said in December: "We can confirm that we have received a complaint from Atletico Madrid."