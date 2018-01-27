Corner, Elgin City. Conceded by Ross Meechan.
Elgin City v Stenhousemuir
-
Line-ups
Elgin
- 1Trialist
- 2Cooper
- 5Eadie
- 4McDonald
- 3Allan
- 6McGovern
- 7Smith
- 10Cameron
- 8Reilly
- 11Sutherland
- 9McLeish
Substitutes
- 12Dodd
- 14Elbouzedi
- 15McHardy
- 16Byrne
- 17Bronsky
- 18Ferguson
- 21Waters
Stenhousemuir
- 1Smith
- 2Meechan
- 4Dunlop
- 3Dunlop
- 5Donaldson
- 9Halleran
- 8Ferry
- 6Marsh
- 10Murray
- 11Cook
- 7McGuigan
Substitutes
- 12Gilmour
- 14Scott
- 15Ferns
- 16McMenamin
- 17McMinn
- Referee:
- Mat Northcroft
Match Stats
Home TeamElginAway TeamStenhousemuir
- Possession
- Home66%
- Away34%
- Shots
- Home0
- Away0
- Shots on Target
- Home0
- Away0
- Corners
- Home1
- Away1
- Fouls
- Home1
- Away1
Live Text
Jordan Allan (Elgin City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Innes Murray (Stenhousemuir).
Foul by Jordan Allan (Elgin City).
Ross Meechan (Stenhousemuir) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Corner, Stenhousemuir. Conceded by Jordan Allan.
Kick Off
First Half begins.
Lineups are announced and players are warming up.