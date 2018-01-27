Scottish League Two
Elgin0Stenhousemuir0

Elgin City v Stenhousemuir

Line-ups

Elgin

  • 1Trialist
  • 2Cooper
  • 5Eadie
  • 4McDonald
  • 3Allan
  • 6McGovern
  • 7Smith
  • 10Cameron
  • 8Reilly
  • 11Sutherland
  • 9McLeish

Substitutes

  • 12Dodd
  • 14Elbouzedi
  • 15McHardy
  • 16Byrne
  • 17Bronsky
  • 18Ferguson
  • 21Waters

Stenhousemuir

  • 1Smith
  • 2Meechan
  • 4Dunlop
  • 3Dunlop
  • 5Donaldson
  • 9Halleran
  • 8Ferry
  • 6Marsh
  • 10Murray
  • 11Cook
  • 7McGuigan

Substitutes

  • 12Gilmour
  • 14Scott
  • 15Ferns
  • 16McMenamin
  • 17McMinn
Referee:
Mat Northcroft

Match Stats

Home TeamElginAway TeamStenhousemuir
Possession
Home66%
Away34%
Shots
Home0
Away0
Shots on Target
Home0
Away0
Corners
Home1
Away1
Fouls
Home1
Away1

Live Text

Corner, Elgin City. Conceded by Ross Meechan.

Jordan Allan (Elgin City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Innes Murray (Stenhousemuir).

Foul by Jordan Allan (Elgin City).

Ross Meechan (Stenhousemuir) wins a free kick on the left wing.

Corner, Stenhousemuir. Conceded by Jordan Allan.

Kick Off

First Half begins.

Lineups are announced and players are warming up.

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Peterhead20142453233044
2Montrose2313553224844
3Stenhousemuir21106535251036
4Stirling20103738261233
5Annan Athletic228772518731
6Elgin219483336-331
7Berwick2064101433-1922
8Clyde203982333-1018
9Edinburgh City2153131632-1618
10Cowdenbeath2017121029-1910
View full Scottish League Two table

Top Stories

Explore the BBC

Get Inspired Activity Finder

Run by the BBC and partners

Find ways to get active near you:

A few Aldershot Senior Ski Club members

Winter Ski Training
Racing to score a try!

Rugbytots East Dorset

For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired