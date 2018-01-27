Scottish League Two
Edinburgh City1Annan Athletic0

Edinburgh City v Annan Athletic

Line-ups

Edinburgh City

  • 1Antell
  • 4Harrison
  • 28Scullion
  • 24Tena
  • 7Thomson
  • 6Laird
  • 5Walker
  • 8Blues
  • 15Henderson
  • 11Grimes
  • 19Shepherd

Substitutes

  • 2Caddow
  • 12Hall
  • 14Rodger
  • 16Watson
  • 17Taylor
  • 20Morton
  • 25Morrison

Annan Athletic

  • 1Mitchell
  • 2Brannan
  • 5Watson
  • 6Hooper
  • 3Creaney
  • 7Orsi
  • 8Omar
  • 4Henry
  • 11Armour
  • 9Smith
  • 10Henderson

Substitutes

  • 12Atkinson
  • 14Sonkur
  • 15O'Keefe
  • 16Horne
  • 17Hogg
  • 18Murphy
  • 19Rutkiewicz
Referee:
Graham Beaton

Match Stats

Home TeamEdinburgh CityAway TeamAnnan Athletic
Possession
Home60%
Away40%
Shots
Home2
Away0
Shots on Target
Home2
Away0
Corners
Home0
Away0
Fouls
Home1
Away3

Live Text

Goal!

Goal! Edinburgh City 1, Annan Athletic 0. Ashley Grimes (Edinburgh City) right footed shot from the left side of the box to the top right corner. Assisted by Marc Laird.

Pat Scullion (Edinburgh City) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Foul by Blair Henderson (Annan Athletic).

Attempt saved. Josh Walker (Edinburgh City) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal.

Josh Walker (Edinburgh City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Peter Watson (Annan Athletic).

Foul by Ashley Grimes (Edinburgh City).

Scott Hooper (Annan Athletic) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Scott Shepherd (Edinburgh City) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Foul by Scott Hooper (Annan Athletic).

Kick Off

First Half begins.

Lineups are announced and players are warming up.

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Montrose2313643223945
2Peterhead20142453233044
3Stenhousemuir21106535251036
4Annan Athletic228862517832
5Stirling2094737261131
6Elgin219483336-331
7Berwick2064101433-1922
8Clyde203982333-1018
9Edinburgh City2144131532-1716
10Cowdenbeath2017121029-1910
View full Scottish League Two table

