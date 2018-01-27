Goal! Edinburgh City 1, Annan Athletic 0. Ashley Grimes (Edinburgh City) right footed shot from the left side of the box to the top right corner. Assisted by Marc Laird.
Edinburgh City v Annan Athletic
Line-ups
Edinburgh City
- 1Antell
- 4Harrison
- 28Scullion
- 24Tena
- 7Thomson
- 6Laird
- 5Walker
- 8Blues
- 15Henderson
- 11Grimes
- 19Shepherd
Substitutes
- 2Caddow
- 12Hall
- 14Rodger
- 16Watson
- 17Taylor
- 20Morton
- 25Morrison
Annan Athletic
- 1Mitchell
- 2Brannan
- 5Watson
- 6Hooper
- 3Creaney
- 7Orsi
- 8Omar
- 4Henry
- 11Armour
- 9Smith
- 10Henderson
Substitutes
- 12Atkinson
- 14Sonkur
- 15O'Keefe
- 16Horne
- 17Hogg
- 18Murphy
- 19Rutkiewicz
- Referee:
- Graham Beaton
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home60%
- Away40%
- Shots
- Home2
- Away0
- Shots on Target
- Home2
- Away0
- Corners
- Home0
- Away0
- Fouls
- Home1
- Away3
Live Text
Goal!
Pat Scullion (Edinburgh City) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Blair Henderson (Annan Athletic).
Attempt saved. Josh Walker (Edinburgh City) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal.
Josh Walker (Edinburgh City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Peter Watson (Annan Athletic).
Foul by Ashley Grimes (Edinburgh City).
Scott Hooper (Annan Athletic) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Scott Shepherd (Edinburgh City) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Scott Hooper (Annan Athletic).
Kick Off
First Half begins.
Lineups are announced and players are warming up.