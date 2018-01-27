Scottish League Two
Montrose0Stirling1

Montrose v Stirling Albion

Line-ups

Montrose

  • 21Fleming
  • 4Allan
  • 14Dillon
  • 5Bolochoweckyj
  • 7Webster
  • 19Callaghan
  • 8Watson
  • 2Masson
  • 3Steeves
  • 9Fraser
  • 10Templeman

Substitutes

  • 1Millar
  • 6Fotheringham
  • 12Hay
  • 16Johnston
  • 20Campbell
  • 22McLaren
  • 23Rennie

Stirling

  • 1Binnie
  • 2McGeachie
  • 4McNeil
  • 5Banner
  • 3Hamilton
  • 14Robertson
  • 6Black
  • 8Moon
  • 11Kavanagh
  • 9MacDonald
  • 10Smith

Substitutes

  • 7McLaughlin
  • 12Stanger
  • 15Caddis
  • 16McMullan
  • 17Fallens
  • 18Cameron
  • 19Vezza
Referee:
Grant Irvine

Match Stats

Home TeamMontroseAway TeamStirling
Possession
Home38%
Away62%
Shots
Home1
Away2
Shots on Target
Home0
Away1
Corners
Home0
Away1
Fouls
Home0
Away0

Live Text

Goal!

Goal! Montrose 0, Stirling Albion 1. Darren L. Smith (Stirling Albion) left footed shot from outside the box to the top right corner following a fast break.

Attempt blocked. Kevin Moon (Stirling Albion) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked.

Corner, Stirling Albion. Conceded by Michael Bolochoweckyj.

Attempt missed. Gary Fraser (Montrose) right footed shot from the right side of the six yard box is close, but misses to the right.

Kick Off

First Half begins.

Lineups are announced and players are warming up.

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Peterhead20142453233044
2Montrose2313553224844
3Stenhousemuir21106535251036
4Stirling20103738261233
5Annan Athletic228772518731
6Elgin219483336-331
7Berwick2064101433-1922
8Clyde203982333-1018
9Edinburgh City2153131632-1618
10Cowdenbeath2017121029-1910
View full Scottish League Two table

Top Stories

Explore the BBC

Get Inspired Activity Finder

Run by the BBC and partners

Find ways to get active near you:

A few Aldershot Senior Ski Club members

Winter Ski Training
Racing to score a try!

Rugbytots East Dorset

For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired