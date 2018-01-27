Goal! Montrose 0, Stirling Albion 1. Darren L. Smith (Stirling Albion) left footed shot from outside the box to the top right corner following a fast break.
Montrose v Stirling Albion
-
- From the section Football
Line-ups
Montrose
- 21Fleming
- 4Allan
- 14Dillon
- 5Bolochoweckyj
- 7Webster
- 19Callaghan
- 8Watson
- 2Masson
- 3Steeves
- 9Fraser
- 10Templeman
Substitutes
- 1Millar
- 6Fotheringham
- 12Hay
- 16Johnston
- 20Campbell
- 22McLaren
- 23Rennie
Stirling
- 1Binnie
- 2McGeachie
- 4McNeil
- 5Banner
- 3Hamilton
- 14Robertson
- 6Black
- 8Moon
- 11Kavanagh
- 9MacDonald
- 10Smith
Substitutes
- 7McLaughlin
- 12Stanger
- 15Caddis
- 16McMullan
- 17Fallens
- 18Cameron
- 19Vezza
- Referee:
- Grant Irvine
Match Stats
Home TeamMontroseAway TeamStirling
- Possession
- Home38%
- Away62%
- Shots
- Home1
- Away2
- Shots on Target
- Home0
- Away1
- Corners
- Home0
- Away1
- Fouls
- Home0
- Away0
Live Text
Goal!
Attempt blocked. Kevin Moon (Stirling Albion) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked.
Corner, Stirling Albion. Conceded by Michael Bolochoweckyj.
Attempt missed. Gary Fraser (Montrose) right footed shot from the right side of the six yard box is close, but misses to the right.
Kick Off
First Half begins.
Lineups are announced and players are warming up.