Foul by Jack Hamilton (Berwick Rangers).
Cowdenbeath v Berwick Rangers
-
- From the section Football
Line-ups
Cowdenbeath
- 1McGurn
- 2Pyper
- 4Syme
- 5Rumsby
- 3Malcolm
- 6Mullen
- 7Reilly
- 8Smith
- 10Cox
- 11Swann
- 9Malone
Substitutes
- 12McInally
- 14Hornby
- 15Whittaker
- 16Henderson
- 17Luke
- 18Penman
- 19Muirhead
Berwick
- 1McCrorie
- 13Stewart
- 2Fleming
- 6Fairbairn
- 11Phillips
- 12Petkov
- 14O'Kane
- 7Thomson
- 17Hamilton
- 8Lavery
- 21See
Substitutes
- 3Orru
- 9Murrell
- 15Cook
- 18Simpson
- 20Brennan
- 22Herriot
- Referee:
- Kevin Graham
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home23%
- Away77%
- Shots
- Home2
- Away2
- Shots on Target
- Home1
- Away2
- Corners
- Home0
- Away3
- Fouls
- Home1
- Away3
Live Text
Bradley Smith (Cowdenbeath) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Attempt missed. David Syme (Cowdenbeath) header from the left side of the six yard box misses to the left.
Foul by Steven Thomson (Berwick Rangers).
Jamie Pyper (Cowdenbeath) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Bradley Smith (Cowdenbeath) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Declan O'Kane (Berwick Rangers).
Attempt saved. David Syme (Cowdenbeath) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal.
Alex Petkov (Berwick Rangers) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by David Cox (Cowdenbeath).
Attempt saved. Steven Thomson (Berwick Rangers) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom right corner.
Corner, Berwick Rangers. Conceded by Jamie Pyper.
Corner, Berwick Rangers. Conceded by Jamie Pyper.
Corner, Berwick Rangers. Conceded by David McGurn.
Attempt saved. Ouzy See (Berwick Rangers) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the bottom right corner.
Kick Off
First Half begins.
Lineups are announced and players are warming up.