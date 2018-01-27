Scottish League Two
Cowdenbeath0Berwick0

Cowdenbeath v Berwick Rangers

Line-ups

Cowdenbeath

  • 1McGurn
  • 2Pyper
  • 4Syme
  • 5Rumsby
  • 3Malcolm
  • 6Mullen
  • 7Reilly
  • 8Smith
  • 10Cox
  • 11Swann
  • 9Malone

Substitutes

  • 12McInally
  • 14Hornby
  • 15Whittaker
  • 16Henderson
  • 17Luke
  • 18Penman
  • 19Muirhead

Berwick

  • 1McCrorie
  • 13Stewart
  • 2Fleming
  • 6Fairbairn
  • 11Phillips
  • 12Petkov
  • 14O'Kane
  • 7Thomson
  • 17Hamilton
  • 8Lavery
  • 21See

Substitutes

  • 3Orru
  • 9Murrell
  • 15Cook
  • 18Simpson
  • 20Brennan
  • 22Herriot
Referee:
Kevin Graham

Match Stats

Home TeamCowdenbeathAway TeamBerwick
Possession
Home23%
Away77%
Shots
Home2
Away2
Shots on Target
Home1
Away2
Corners
Home0
Away3
Fouls
Home1
Away3

Live Text

Foul by Jack Hamilton (Berwick Rangers).

Bradley Smith (Cowdenbeath) wins a free kick on the right wing.

Attempt missed. David Syme (Cowdenbeath) header from the left side of the six yard box misses to the left.

Foul by Steven Thomson (Berwick Rangers).

Jamie Pyper (Cowdenbeath) wins a free kick on the right wing.

Bradley Smith (Cowdenbeath) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Foul by Declan O'Kane (Berwick Rangers).

Attempt saved. David Syme (Cowdenbeath) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal.

Alex Petkov (Berwick Rangers) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by David Cox (Cowdenbeath).

Attempt saved. Steven Thomson (Berwick Rangers) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom right corner.

Corner, Berwick Rangers. Conceded by Jamie Pyper.

Corner, Berwick Rangers. Conceded by Jamie Pyper.

Corner, Berwick Rangers. Conceded by David McGurn.

Attempt saved. Ouzy See (Berwick Rangers) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the bottom right corner.

Kick Off

First Half begins.

Lineups are announced and players are warming up.

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Peterhead20142453233044
2Montrose2313553224844
3Stenhousemuir21106535251036
4Stirling20103738261233
5Annan Athletic228772518731
6Elgin219483336-331
7Berwick2064101433-1922
8Clyde203982333-1018
9Edinburgh City2153131632-1618
10Cowdenbeath2017121029-1910
View full Scottish League Two table

