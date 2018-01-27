Scottish League Two
Clyde0Peterhead0

Clyde v Peterhead

Line-ups

Clyde

  • 1Currie
  • 2Lang
  • 5Home
  • 4McNiff
  • 3Stewart
  • 7Cuddihy
  • 8Nicoll
  • 6Lamont
  • 11Love
  • 9Goodwillie
  • 10Millar

Substitutes

  • 12Lowdon
  • 14Ferguson
  • 15Osadolor
  • 16Duffie
  • 17Sweeney
  • 18Martin
  • 21Gourlay

Peterhead

  • 1Fleming
  • 2Brown
  • 3Robertson
  • 5McCracken
  • 22McIlduff
  • 7Stevenson
  • 33Gibson
  • 20Leitch
  • 14McLean
  • 9McAllister
  • 18Brown

Substitutes

  • 4Norris
  • 6Ferry
  • 8Brown
  • 11Riley
  • 17Adams
  • 21Hobday
Referee:
Steven Kirkland

Match Stats

Home TeamClydeAway TeamPeterhead
Possession
Home31%
Away69%
Shots
Home1
Away1
Shots on Target
Home1
Away0
Corners
Home0
Away0
Fouls
Home3
Away3

Live Text

Hand ball by Jack Leitch (Peterhead).

Foul by Tom Lang (Clyde).

Jack Leitch (Peterhead) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Russell McLean (Peterhead).

Tom Lang (Clyde) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Rory McAllister (Peterhead) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Callum Home (Clyde).

Barry Cuddihy (Clyde) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Foul by Jack Leitch (Peterhead).

Attempt saved. Aaron Millar (Clyde) left footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the bottom right corner.

Russell McLean (Peterhead) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Aaron Millar (Clyde).

Attempt missed. Rory McAllister (Peterhead) right footed shot from the centre of the box is too high.

Kick Off

First Half begins.

Lineups are announced and players are warming up.

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Peterhead20142453233044
2Montrose2313553224844
3Stenhousemuir21106535251036
4Stirling20103738261233
5Annan Athletic228772518731
6Elgin219483336-331
7Berwick2064101433-1922
8Clyde203982333-1018
9Edinburgh City2153131632-1618
10Cowdenbeath2017121029-1910
View full Scottish League Two table

