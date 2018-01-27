Hand ball by Jack Leitch (Peterhead).
Clyde v Peterhead
Line-ups
Clyde
- 1Currie
- 2Lang
- 5Home
- 4McNiff
- 3Stewart
- 7Cuddihy
- 8Nicoll
- 6Lamont
- 11Love
- 9Goodwillie
- 10Millar
Substitutes
- 12Lowdon
- 14Ferguson
- 15Osadolor
- 16Duffie
- 17Sweeney
- 18Martin
- 21Gourlay
Peterhead
- 1Fleming
- 2Brown
- 3Robertson
- 5McCracken
- 22McIlduff
- 7Stevenson
- 33Gibson
- 20Leitch
- 14McLean
- 9McAllister
- 18Brown
Substitutes
- 4Norris
- 6Ferry
- 8Brown
- 11Riley
- 17Adams
- 21Hobday
- Steven Kirkland
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home31%
- Away69%
- Shots
- Home1
- Away1
- Shots on Target
- Home1
- Away0
- Corners
- Home0
- Away0
- Fouls
- Home3
- Away3
Live Text
Foul by Tom Lang (Clyde).
Jack Leitch (Peterhead) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Russell McLean (Peterhead).
Tom Lang (Clyde) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Rory McAllister (Peterhead) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Callum Home (Clyde).
Barry Cuddihy (Clyde) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Jack Leitch (Peterhead).
Attempt saved. Aaron Millar (Clyde) left footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the bottom right corner.
Russell McLean (Peterhead) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Aaron Millar (Clyde).
Attempt missed. Rory McAllister (Peterhead) right footed shot from the centre of the box is too high.
Kick Off
First Half begins.
Lineups are announced and players are warming up.