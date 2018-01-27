Scottish League One
Queen's Park0Ayr1

Queen's Park v Ayr United

Line-ups

Queen's Park

  • 1White
  • 11Burns
  • 4GreenSubstituted forSummersat 8'minutes
  • 5Cummins
  • 3Gibson
  • 2McVey
  • 6Fotheringham
  • 8Leitch
  • 10Donnelly
  • 7GaltBooked at 15mins
  • 9Mortimer

Substitutes

  • 12Orr
  • 14Docherty
  • 15Summers
  • 16Millen
  • 18Keena
  • 20Stott

Ayr

  • 20Ruddy
  • 14Ferguson
  • 26Reid
  • 5Rose
  • 3Boyle
  • 11McDaid
  • 16Adams
  • 27Kerr
  • 10Forrest
  • 9Moore
  • 17Shankland

Substitutes

  • 1Hart
  • 2McGuffie
  • 6Geggan
  • 7Moffat
  • 18Faulds
  • 24Murphy
  • 25McCowan
Referee:
Greg Aitken

Match Stats

Home TeamQueen's ParkAway TeamAyr
Possession
Home42%
Away58%
Shots
Home1
Away2
Shots on Target
Home0
Away1
Corners
Home0
Away0
Fouls
Home2
Away1

Live Text

Booking

David Galt (Queen's Park) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

Foul by David Galt (Queen's Park).

Jamie Adams (Ayr United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

William Mortimer (Queen's Park) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Mark Kerr (Ayr United).

Attempt missed. Adam Cummins (Queen's Park) header from the centre of the box is too high.

Substitution

Substitution, Queen's Park. Ciaran Summers replaces Kevin Green because of an injury.

Goal!

Goal! Queen's Park 0, Ayr United 1. Craig Moore (Ayr United) from a free kick with a right footed shot to the centre of the goal.

Foul by William Mortimer (Queen's Park).

Michael Rose (Ayr United) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Attempt missed. Jamie Adams (Ayr United) right footed shot from the centre of the box is too high.

Kick Off

First Half begins.

Lineups are announced and players are warming up.

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Ayr23153560293148
2Raith Rovers22145343182547
3Stranraer2310583738-135
4Arbroath21104741301134
5Alloa219573226632
6East Fife2384113340-728
7Airdrieonians226883039-926
8Albion2164114350-722
9Forfar2354142349-2619
10Queen's Park2346132447-2318
View full Scottish League One table

