David Galt (Queen's Park) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Queen's Park v Ayr United
-
- From the section Football
Line-ups
Queen's Park
- 1White
- 11Burns
- 4GreenSubstituted forSummersat 8'minutes
- 5Cummins
- 3Gibson
- 2McVey
- 6Fotheringham
- 8Leitch
- 10Donnelly
- 7GaltBooked at 15mins
- 9Mortimer
Substitutes
- 12Orr
- 14Docherty
- 15Summers
- 16Millen
- 18Keena
- 20Stott
Ayr
- 20Ruddy
- 14Ferguson
- 26Reid
- 5Rose
- 3Boyle
- 11McDaid
- 16Adams
- 27Kerr
- 10Forrest
- 9Moore
- 17Shankland
Substitutes
- 1Hart
- 2McGuffie
- 6Geggan
- 7Moffat
- 18Faulds
- 24Murphy
- 25McCowan
- Referee:
- Greg Aitken
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home42%
- Away58%
- Shots
- Home1
- Away2
- Shots on Target
- Home0
- Away1
- Corners
- Home0
- Away0
- Fouls
- Home2
- Away1
Live Text
Booking
Foul by David Galt (Queen's Park).
Jamie Adams (Ayr United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
William Mortimer (Queen's Park) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Mark Kerr (Ayr United).
Attempt missed. Adam Cummins (Queen's Park) header from the centre of the box is too high.
Substitution
Substitution, Queen's Park. Ciaran Summers replaces Kevin Green because of an injury.
Goal!
Goal! Queen's Park 0, Ayr United 1. Craig Moore (Ayr United) from a free kick with a right footed shot to the centre of the goal.
Foul by William Mortimer (Queen's Park).
Michael Rose (Ayr United) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Attempt missed. Jamie Adams (Ayr United) right footed shot from the centre of the box is too high.
Kick Off
First Half begins.
Lineups are announced and players are warming up.