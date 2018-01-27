Scottish League One
East Fife0Forfar0

East Fife v Forfar Athletic

Line-ups

East Fife

  • 1Goodfellow
  • 6WatsonBooked at 13mins
  • 4Kane
  • 5Page
  • 18Linton
  • 3Docherty
  • 8Slattery
  • 19Thomson
  • 11Wilkie
  • 7Lamont
  • 9Duggan

Substitutes

  • 10Smith
  • 14Wilson
  • 15Millar
  • 21MacKenzie
  • 77Willis

Forfar

  • 1McCallum
  • 2MacKintosh
  • 4Munro
  • 5Travis
  • 3Bain
  • 6McNaughton
  • 7Easton
  • 9Aitken
  • 8Dingwall
  • 11Maciver
  • 10Peters

Substitutes

  • 7Starkey
  • 12McBride
  • 14Duthie
  • 15Cregg
  • 16Malone
  • 21Adam
Referee:
Ryan Milne

Match Stats

Home TeamEast FifeAway TeamForfar
Possession
Home55%
Away45%
Shots
Home0
Away1
Shots on Target
Home0
Away0
Corners
Home2
Away0
Fouls
Home5
Away3

Live Text

Booking

Craig Watson (East Fife) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

Foul by Craig Watson (East Fife).

Dylan Easton (Forfar Athletic) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Jonathan Page (East Fife) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Foul by Matthew Aitken (Forfar Athletic).

Michael Travis (Forfar Athletic) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Dangerous play by Craig Watson (East Fife).

Corner, East Fife. Conceded by Jamie Bain.

Foul by Kevin McNaughton (Forfar Athletic).

Kyle Wilkie (East Fife) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Michael Travis (Forfar Athletic) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Foul by Chris Kane (East Fife).

Foul by Matthew Aitken (Forfar Athletic).

Craig Watson (East Fife) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Matthew Aitken (Forfar Athletic) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Jonathan Page (East Fife).

Dylan Easton (Forfar Athletic) hits the bar with a left footed shot from outside the box.

Corner, East Fife. Conceded by Andy Munro.

Matthew Aitken (Forfar Athletic) wins a free kick on the right wing.

Foul by Scott Linton (East Fife).

Kick Off

First Half begins.

Lineups are announced and players are warming up.

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Ayr23153560293148
2Raith Rovers22145343182547
3Stranraer2310583738-135
4Arbroath21104741301134
5Alloa219573226632
6East Fife2384113340-728
7Airdrieonians226883039-926
8Albion2164114350-722
9Forfar2354142349-2619
10Queen's Park2346132447-2318
View full Scottish League One table

Top Stories

Explore the BBC

Get Inspired Activity Finder

Run by the BBC and partners

Find ways to get active near you:

A few Aldershot Senior Ski Club members

Winter Ski Training
Racing to score a try!

Rugbytots East Dorset

For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired