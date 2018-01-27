Craig Watson (East Fife) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
East Fife v Forfar Athletic
-
- From the section Football
Line-ups
East Fife
- 1Goodfellow
- 6WatsonBooked at 13mins
- 4Kane
- 5Page
- 18Linton
- 3Docherty
- 8Slattery
- 19Thomson
- 11Wilkie
- 7Lamont
- 9Duggan
Substitutes
- 10Smith
- 14Wilson
- 15Millar
- 21MacKenzie
- 77Willis
Forfar
- 1McCallum
- 2MacKintosh
- 4Munro
- 5Travis
- 3Bain
- 6McNaughton
- 7Easton
- 9Aitken
- 8Dingwall
- 11Maciver
- 10Peters
Substitutes
- 7Starkey
- 12McBride
- 14Duthie
- 15Cregg
- 16Malone
- 21Adam
- Referee:
- Ryan Milne
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home55%
- Away45%
- Shots
- Home0
- Away1
- Shots on Target
- Home0
- Away0
- Corners
- Home2
- Away0
- Fouls
- Home5
- Away3
Live Text
Booking
Foul by Craig Watson (East Fife).
Dylan Easton (Forfar Athletic) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Jonathan Page (East Fife) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Matthew Aitken (Forfar Athletic).
Michael Travis (Forfar Athletic) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Dangerous play by Craig Watson (East Fife).
Corner, East Fife. Conceded by Jamie Bain.
Foul by Kevin McNaughton (Forfar Athletic).
Kyle Wilkie (East Fife) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Michael Travis (Forfar Athletic) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Chris Kane (East Fife).
Foul by Matthew Aitken (Forfar Athletic).
Craig Watson (East Fife) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Matthew Aitken (Forfar Athletic) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Jonathan Page (East Fife).
Dylan Easton (Forfar Athletic) hits the bar with a left footed shot from outside the box.
Corner, East Fife. Conceded by Andy Munro.
Matthew Aitken (Forfar Athletic) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Foul by Scott Linton (East Fife).
Kick Off
First Half begins.
Lineups are announced and players are warming up.