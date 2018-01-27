Scottish League One
Albion0Stranraer1

Albion Rovers v Stranraer

Line-ups

Albion

  • 1Wright
  • 2Reid
  • 5Baur
  • 4MacDonald
  • 3McLaughlin
  • 14McLeish
  • 7Fisher
  • 8Holmes
  • 11Davidson
  • 9Shields
  • 10Higgins

Substitutes

  • 12Lightbody
  • 15McMullin
  • 16Gallagher
  • 17Potts
  • 18Victoria
  • 19Watters

Stranraer

  • 13Currie
  • 2Robertson
  • 12McGowan
  • 22Hamill
  • 5Neill
  • 16Turner
  • 19Beith
  • 25Dykes
  • 7Woods
  • 10Agnew
  • 14Okoh

Substitutes

  • 1Mclaren
  • 4Barron
  • 11Anderson
  • 15Scott
  • 18Gray
  • 20Lyon
  • 21McKinlay
Referee:
David Lowe

Match Stats

Home TeamAlbionAway TeamStranraer
Possession
Home56%
Away44%
Shots
Home1
Away2
Shots on Target
Home1
Away1
Corners
Home2
Away1
Fouls
Home0
Away2

Live Text

Attempt blocked. Paul Woods (Stranraer) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.

Corner, Stranraer. Conceded by Scott McLaughlin.

Sean Higgins (Albion Rovers) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Foul by Chris McGowan (Stranraer).

Goal!

Goal! Albion Rovers 0, Stranraer 1. Angus Beith (Stranraer) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom right corner. Assisted by Paul Woods.

Corner, Albion Rovers. Conceded by Max Currie.

Attempt saved. Scott McLaughlin (Albion Rovers) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the top centre of the goal.

Foul by Scott Robertson (Stranraer).

Alan Reid (Albion Rovers) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Corner, Albion Rovers. Conceded by Scott Robertson.

Kick Off

First Half begins.

Lineups are announced and players are warming up.

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Ayr23153560293148
2Raith Rovers22145343182547
3Stranraer2310583738-135
4Arbroath21104741301134
5Alloa219573226632
6East Fife2384113340-728
7Airdrieonians226883039-926
8Albion2164114350-722
9Forfar2354142349-2619
10Queen's Park2346132447-2318
View full Scottish League One table

