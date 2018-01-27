Attempt blocked. Paul Woods (Stranraer) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
Albion Rovers v Stranraer
-
Line-ups
Albion
- 1Wright
- 2Reid
- 5Baur
- 4MacDonald
- 3McLaughlin
- 14McLeish
- 7Fisher
- 8Holmes
- 11Davidson
- 9Shields
- 10Higgins
Substitutes
- 12Lightbody
- 15McMullin
- 16Gallagher
- 17Potts
- 18Victoria
- 19Watters
Stranraer
- 13Currie
- 2Robertson
- 12McGowan
- 22Hamill
- 5Neill
- 16Turner
- 19Beith
- 25Dykes
- 7Woods
- 10Agnew
- 14Okoh
Substitutes
- 1Mclaren
- 4Barron
- 11Anderson
- 15Scott
- 18Gray
- 20Lyon
- 21McKinlay
- Referee:
- David Lowe
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home56%
- Away44%
- Shots
- Home1
- Away2
- Shots on Target
- Home1
- Away1
- Corners
- Home2
- Away1
- Fouls
- Home0
- Away2
Live Text
Corner, Stranraer. Conceded by Scott McLaughlin.
Sean Higgins (Albion Rovers) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Chris McGowan (Stranraer).
Goal!
Goal! Albion Rovers 0, Stranraer 1. Angus Beith (Stranraer) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom right corner. Assisted by Paul Woods.
Corner, Albion Rovers. Conceded by Max Currie.
Attempt saved. Scott McLaughlin (Albion Rovers) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the top centre of the goal.
Foul by Scott Robertson (Stranraer).
Alan Reid (Albion Rovers) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Corner, Albion Rovers. Conceded by Scott Robertson.
Kick Off
First Half begins.
Lineups are announced and players are warming up.