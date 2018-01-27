Scottish League One
Airdrieonians0Arbroath0

Airdrieonians v Arbroath

Line-ups

Airdrieonians

  • 1Ferguson
  • 5Watt
  • 4McGregor
  • 6Edwards
  • 2Brownlie
  • 7Stewart
  • 8McIntosh
  • 11Hastie
  • 3MacDonald
  • 9Duffy
  • 10Carrick

Substitutes

  • 12Fry
  • 14Brown
  • 15Brown
  • 16O'Neil
  • 17Muir
  • 18Russell
  • 19Cairns

Arbroath

  • 1Hutton
  • 2Little
  • 4O'Brien
  • 3Hamilton
  • 7Gold
  • 6Whatley
  • 5Martin
  • 9McCord
  • 11Kader
  • 8Wallace
  • 10Swankie

Substitutes

  • 12Hester
  • 14McIntosh
  • 15Denholm
  • 16Linn
  • 17Yule
  • 21Douglas
Referee:
Steven Reid

Match Stats

Home TeamAirdrieoniansAway TeamArbroath
Possession
Home42%
Away58%
Shots
Home2
Away1
Shots on Target
Home0
Away0
Corners
Home0
Away0
Fouls
Home3
Away3

Live Text

Ryan McCord (Arbroath) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Foul by David Brownlie (Airdrieonians).

Foul by Scott Martin (Arbroath).

Dale Carrick (Airdrieonians) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Mark Whatley (Arbroath).

Jake Hastie (Airdrieonians) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Gavin Swankie (Arbroath) wins a free kick on the right wing.

Foul by Jordan McGregor (Airdrieonians).

Attempt blocked. Dale Carrick (Airdrieonians) right footed shot from the right side of the box is blocked.

Gavin Swankie (Arbroath) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Sean McIntosh (Airdrieonians).

Foul by David Gold (Arbroath).

Jordan McGregor (Airdrieonians) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Attempt missed. Mark Whatley (Arbroath) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the right.

Attempt missed. Jake Hastie (Airdrieonians) right footed shot from the left side of the box misses to the right.

Kick Off

First Half begins.

Lineups are announced and players are warming up.

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Ayr23153560293148
2Raith Rovers22145343182547
3Stranraer2310583738-135
4Arbroath21104741301134
5Alloa219573226632
6East Fife2384113340-728
7Airdrieonians226883039-926
8Albion2164114350-722
9Forfar2354142349-2619
10Queen's Park2346132447-2318
