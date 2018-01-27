Ryan McCord (Arbroath) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Airdrieonians v Arbroath
Line-ups
Airdrieonians
- 1Ferguson
- 5Watt
- 4McGregor
- 6Edwards
- 2Brownlie
- 7Stewart
- 8McIntosh
- 11Hastie
- 3MacDonald
- 9Duffy
- 10Carrick
Substitutes
- 12Fry
- 14Brown
- 15Brown
- 16O'Neil
- 17Muir
- 18Russell
- 19Cairns
Arbroath
- 1Hutton
- 2Little
- 4O'Brien
- 3Hamilton
- 7Gold
- 6Whatley
- 5Martin
- 9McCord
- 11Kader
- 8Wallace
- 10Swankie
Substitutes
- 12Hester
- 14McIntosh
- 15Denholm
- 16Linn
- 17Yule
- 21Douglas
- Referee:
- Steven Reid
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home42%
- Away58%
- Shots
- Home2
- Away1
- Shots on Target
- Home0
- Away0
- Corners
- Home0
- Away0
- Fouls
- Home3
- Away3
Live Text
Foul by David Brownlie (Airdrieonians).
Foul by Scott Martin (Arbroath).
Dale Carrick (Airdrieonians) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Mark Whatley (Arbroath).
Jake Hastie (Airdrieonians) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Gavin Swankie (Arbroath) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Foul by Jordan McGregor (Airdrieonians).
Attempt blocked. Dale Carrick (Airdrieonians) right footed shot from the right side of the box is blocked.
Gavin Swankie (Arbroath) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Sean McIntosh (Airdrieonians).
Foul by David Gold (Arbroath).
Jordan McGregor (Airdrieonians) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Attempt missed. Mark Whatley (Arbroath) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the right.
Attempt missed. Jake Hastie (Airdrieonians) right footed shot from the left side of the box misses to the right.
Kick Off
First Half begins.
Lineups are announced and players are warming up.