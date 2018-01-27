Scottish League One
Alloa0Raith Rovers0

Alloa Athletic v Raith Rovers

Line-ups

Alloa

  • 1Parry
  • 2Taggart
  • 4Graham
  • 5McCart
  • 3Crane
  • 6Fleming
  • 8Hetherington
  • 7Stewart
  • 10Kirkpatrick
  • 11Flannigan
  • 9Renton

Substitutes

  • 12Robertson
  • 14Cawley
  • 15Malcolm
  • 16McKeown
  • 17Monaghan
  • 21Wilson

Raith Rovers

  • 17Lennox
  • 2Thomson
  • 14Davidson
  • 5Murray
  • 3McHattie
  • 11Barr
  • 12Matthews
  • 10Vaughan
  • 21Furtado
  • 7Spence
  • 9Buchanan

Substitutes

  • 1Smith
  • 4Herron
  • 6Benedictus
  • 8Watson
  • 16Court
  • 18McKay
  • 20Hendry
Referee:
Alan Muir

Match Stats

Home TeamAlloaAway TeamRaith Rovers
Possession
Home47%
Away53%
Shots
Home3
Away0
Shots on Target
Home3
Away0
Corners
Home2
Away2
Fouls
Home1
Away2

Live Text

Attempt saved. Ross Stewart (Alloa Athletic) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom right corner.

Corner, Raith Rovers. Conceded by Callum Crane.

Foul by Ross Stewart (Alloa Athletic).

Willis Furtado (Raith Rovers) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Corner, Alloa Athletic. Conceded by Aaron Lennox.

Attempt saved. Jordan Kirkpatrick (Alloa Athletic) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom left corner.

Attempt saved. Ross Stewart (Alloa Athletic) header from the right side of the six yard box is saved in the top right corner.

Hand ball by Bobby Barr (Raith Rovers).

Corner, Alloa Athletic. Conceded by Kevin McHattie.

Ross Stewart (Alloa Athletic) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Bobby Barr (Raith Rovers).

Corner, Raith Rovers. Conceded by Andy Graham.

Kick Off

First Half begins.

Lineups are announced and players are warming up.

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Ayr23153560293148
2Raith Rovers22145343182547
3Stranraer2310583738-135
4Arbroath21104741301134
5Alloa219573226632
6East Fife2384113340-728
7Airdrieonians226883039-926
8Albion2164114350-722
9Forfar2354142349-2619
10Queen's Park2346132447-2318
View full Scottish League One table

