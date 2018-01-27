Attempt saved. Ross Stewart (Alloa Athletic) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom right corner.
Alloa Athletic v Raith Rovers
-
- From the section Football
Line-ups
Alloa
- 1Parry
- 2Taggart
- 4Graham
- 5McCart
- 3Crane
- 6Fleming
- 8Hetherington
- 7Stewart
- 10Kirkpatrick
- 11Flannigan
- 9Renton
Substitutes
- 12Robertson
- 14Cawley
- 15Malcolm
- 16McKeown
- 17Monaghan
- 21Wilson
Raith Rovers
- 17Lennox
- 2Thomson
- 14Davidson
- 5Murray
- 3McHattie
- 11Barr
- 12Matthews
- 10Vaughan
- 21Furtado
- 7Spence
- 9Buchanan
Substitutes
- 1Smith
- 4Herron
- 6Benedictus
- 8Watson
- 16Court
- 18McKay
- 20Hendry
- Referee:
- Alan Muir
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home47%
- Away53%
- Shots
- Home3
- Away0
- Shots on Target
- Home3
- Away0
- Corners
- Home2
- Away2
- Fouls
- Home1
- Away2
Live Text
Corner, Raith Rovers. Conceded by Callum Crane.
Foul by Ross Stewart (Alloa Athletic).
Willis Furtado (Raith Rovers) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Corner, Alloa Athletic. Conceded by Aaron Lennox.
Attempt saved. Jordan Kirkpatrick (Alloa Athletic) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom left corner.
Attempt saved. Ross Stewart (Alloa Athletic) header from the right side of the six yard box is saved in the top right corner.
Hand ball by Bobby Barr (Raith Rovers).
Corner, Alloa Athletic. Conceded by Kevin McHattie.
Ross Stewart (Alloa Athletic) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Bobby Barr (Raith Rovers).
Corner, Raith Rovers. Conceded by Andy Graham.
Kick Off
First Half begins.
Lineups are announced and players are warming up.