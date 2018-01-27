Scottish Championship
Dundee Utd0Morton0

Dundee United v Greenock Morton

Line-ups

Dundee Utd

  • 25Lewis
  • 2Murdoch
  • 5Quinn
  • 4Durnan
  • 17Robson
  • 16Flood
  • 12Stanton
  • 58Lyng
  • 8McDonald
  • 11King
  • 9Mikkelsen

Substitutes

  • 15Slater
  • 18Allardice
  • 21Mehmet
  • 22Kadded
  • 26Ballantyne
  • 27Martin
  • 32Mason

Morton

  • 1Gaston
  • 4O'Ware
  • 19Gasparotto
  • 26Iredale
  • 6Doyle
  • 3Murdoch
  • 12Tidser
  • 14Harkins
  • 15Tiffoney
  • 7Oliver
  • 25Ross

Substitutes

  • 5Lamie
  • 9Quitongo
  • 11McHugh
  • 16Strapp
  • 17Russell
  • 20Brennan
  • 21Langan
Referee:
Barry Cook

Match Stats

Home TeamDundee UtdAway TeamMorton
Possession
Home54%
Away46%
Shots
Home2
Away1
Shots on Target
Home0
Away0
Corners
Home1
Away0
Fouls
Home1
Away2

Live Text

Thomas Mikkelsen (Dundee United) wins a free kick on the left wing.

Foul by Jack Iredale (Morton).

Attempt blocked. Michael Tidser (Morton) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked.

Paul Quinn (Dundee United) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Foul by Scott Tiffoney (Morton).

Attempt missed. Willo Flood (Dundee United) right footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the right.

Attempt missed. Thomas Mikkelsen (Dundee United) right footed shot from very close range is close, but misses to the right following a set piece situation.

Corner, Dundee United. Conceded by Thomas O'Ware.

Foul by Thomas Mikkelsen (Dundee United).

Thomas O'Ware (Morton) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Kick Off

First Half begins.

Lineups are announced and players are warming up.

Match report to follow.

Find out more

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1St Mirren23163443241951
2Dundee Utd2212553023741
3Livingston219753124734
4Dunfermline2296738261233
5Queen of Sth229673530533
6Inverness CT238782925431
7Morton217862721629
8Dumbarton224991528-1321
9Falkirk224992034-1421
10Brechin2204181649-334
View full Scottish Championship table

Top Stories

Explore the BBC

Around Scottish football

Get Inspired Activity Finder

Run by the BBC and partners

Find ways to get active near you:

A few Aldershot Senior Ski Club members

Winter Ski Training
Racing to score a try!

Rugbytots East Dorset

For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired