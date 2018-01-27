Thomas Mikkelsen (Dundee United) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Dundee United v Greenock Morton
-
- From the section Scottish Championship
Line-ups
Dundee Utd
- 25Lewis
- 2Murdoch
- 5Quinn
- 4Durnan
- 17Robson
- 16Flood
- 12Stanton
- 58Lyng
- 8McDonald
- 11King
- 9Mikkelsen
Substitutes
- 15Slater
- 18Allardice
- 21Mehmet
- 22Kadded
- 26Ballantyne
- 27Martin
- 32Mason
Morton
- 1Gaston
- 4O'Ware
- 19Gasparotto
- 26Iredale
- 6Doyle
- 3Murdoch
- 12Tidser
- 14Harkins
- 15Tiffoney
- 7Oliver
- 25Ross
Substitutes
- 5Lamie
- 9Quitongo
- 11McHugh
- 16Strapp
- 17Russell
- 20Brennan
- 21Langan
- Referee:
- Barry Cook
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home54%
- Away46%
- Shots
- Home2
- Away1
- Shots on Target
- Home0
- Away0
- Corners
- Home1
- Away0
- Fouls
- Home1
- Away2
Live Text
Foul by Jack Iredale (Morton).
Attempt blocked. Michael Tidser (Morton) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
Paul Quinn (Dundee United) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Scott Tiffoney (Morton).
Attempt missed. Willo Flood (Dundee United) right footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the right.
Attempt missed. Thomas Mikkelsen (Dundee United) right footed shot from very close range is close, but misses to the right following a set piece situation.
Corner, Dundee United. Conceded by Thomas O'Ware.
Foul by Thomas Mikkelsen (Dundee United).
Thomas O'Ware (Morton) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Kick Off
First Half begins.
Lineups are announced and players are warming up.
Match report to follow.