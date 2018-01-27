Foul by Nicky Cadden (Livingston).
Livingston v Dumbarton
-
Line-ups
Livingston
- 1Alexander
- 5Buchanan
- 26Halkett
- 4Lithgow
- 23De Vita
- 8Pittman
- 31Gallagher
- 24Thompson
- 11Cadden
- 18Miller
- 19Hardie
Substitutes
- 7Mullin
- 9Todorov
- 10Boyd
- 15Mackin
- 16Knox
- 17Robinson
- 20Maley
Dumbarton
- 1Gallacher
- 55Barr
- 4Dowie
- 15Hill
- 22Dick
- 14Hutton
- 6Carswell
- 2Smith
- 10Walsh
- 23Russell
- 24Nisbet
Substitutes
- 7Gallagher
- 8Wilson
- 11Johnston
- 19Ewings
- 20Froxylias
- 21Handling
- Referee:
- Colin Steven
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home49%
- Away51%
- Shots
- Home2
- Away1
- Shots on Target
- Home2
- Away0
- Corners
- Home0
- Away0
- Fouls
- Home4
- Away1
Live Text
Kyle Hutton (Dumbarton) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Attempt missed. Craig Barr (Dumbarton) header from the centre of the box misses to the left.
Kevin Nisbet (Dumbarton) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Jordan Thompson (Livingston).
Attempt saved. Lee Miller (Livingston) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal.
Foul by Raffaele De Vita (Livingston).
Kevin Nisbet (Dumbarton) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Ryan Hardie (Livingston).
Kyle Hutton (Dumbarton) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Attempt saved. Jordan Thompson (Livingston) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom right corner.
Foul by Stuart Carswell (Dumbarton).
Jordan Thompson (Livingston) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Kick Off
First Half begins.
Lineups are announced and players are warming up.
Match report to follow.