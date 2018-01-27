Scottish Championship
Livingston0Dumbarton0

Livingston v Dumbarton

Line-ups

Livingston

  • 1Alexander
  • 5Buchanan
  • 26Halkett
  • 4Lithgow
  • 23De Vita
  • 8Pittman
  • 31Gallagher
  • 24Thompson
  • 11Cadden
  • 18Miller
  • 19Hardie

Substitutes

  • 7Mullin
  • 9Todorov
  • 10Boyd
  • 15Mackin
  • 16Knox
  • 17Robinson
  • 20Maley

Dumbarton

  • 1Gallacher
  • 55Barr
  • 4Dowie
  • 15Hill
  • 22Dick
  • 14Hutton
  • 6Carswell
  • 2Smith
  • 10Walsh
  • 23Russell
  • 24Nisbet

Substitutes

  • 7Gallagher
  • 8Wilson
  • 11Johnston
  • 19Ewings
  • 20Froxylias
  • 21Handling
Referee:
Colin Steven

Match Stats

Home TeamLivingstonAway TeamDumbarton
Possession
Home49%
Away51%
Shots
Home2
Away1
Shots on Target
Home2
Away0
Corners
Home0
Away0
Fouls
Home4
Away1

Live Text

Foul by Nicky Cadden (Livingston).

Kyle Hutton (Dumbarton) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Attempt missed. Craig Barr (Dumbarton) header from the centre of the box misses to the left.

Kevin Nisbet (Dumbarton) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Jordan Thompson (Livingston).

Attempt saved. Lee Miller (Livingston) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal.

Foul by Raffaele De Vita (Livingston).

Kevin Nisbet (Dumbarton) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Ryan Hardie (Livingston).

Kyle Hutton (Dumbarton) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Attempt saved. Jordan Thompson (Livingston) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom right corner.

Foul by Stuart Carswell (Dumbarton).

Jordan Thompson (Livingston) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Kick Off

First Half begins.

Lineups are announced and players are warming up.

Match report to follow.

Find out more

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1St Mirren23163443241951
2Dundee Utd2212553023741
3Livingston219753124734
4Dunfermline2296738261233
5Queen of Sth229673530533
6Inverness CT238782925431
7Morton217862721629
8Dumbarton224991528-1321
9Falkirk224992034-1421
10Brechin2204181649-334
View full Scottish Championship table

Top Stories

Explore the BBC

Around Scottish football

Get Inspired Activity Finder

Run by the BBC and partners

Find ways to get active near you:

A few Aldershot Senior Ski Club members

Winter Ski Training
Racing to score a try!

Rugbytots East Dorset

For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired