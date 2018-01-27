Lyndon Dykes (Queen of the South) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Queen of the South v Brechin City
Line-ups
Queen of Sth
- 1Martin
- 4Fordyce
- 5Brownlie
- 6Cameron
- 23Beerman
- 25Dykes
- 12Thomson
- 8Rankin
- 24Mercer
- 18Fergusson
- 11Dobbie
Substitutes
- 7Stirling
- 9Lyle
- 17Murray
- 19Bell
- 20Leighfield
- 26Gourlay
Brechin
- 1Smith
- 14Lynas
- 2McLean
- 20Crighton
- 15Spark
- 8Graham
- 7Tapping
- 6Dale
- 21Sinclair
- 16Morrison
- 10Layne
Substitutes
- 3Dyer
- 4Fusco
- 9Jackson
- 11Watt
- 18Orsi
- 19O'Neil
- 29Smith
- Referee:
- Andrew Dallas
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home51%
- Away49%
- Shots
- Home2
- Away1
- Shots on Target
- Home1
- Away1
- Corners
- Home0
- Away0
- Fouls
- Home2
- Away2
Live Text
Foul by James Dale (Brechin City).
Isaac Layne (Brechin City) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Foul by Darren Brownlie (Queen of the South).
Foul by Ross Fergusson (Queen of the South).
Finn Graham (Brechin City) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Attempt saved. James Dale (Brechin City) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom left corner.
Goal!
Goal! Queen of the South 1, Brechin City 0. Stephen Dobbie (Queen of the South) right footed shot from outside the box to the top right corner. Assisted by Scott Mercer.
Foul by Euan Spark (Brechin City).
Joseph Thomson (Queen of the South) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Attempt missed. Ross Fergusson (Queen of the South) left footed shot from the centre of the box is just a bit too high.
Kick Off
First Half begins.
Lineups are announced and players are warming up.
Match report to follow.