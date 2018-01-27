Scottish Championship
Queen of Sth1Brechin0

Queen of the South v Brechin City

Line-ups

Queen of Sth

  • 1Martin
  • 4Fordyce
  • 5Brownlie
  • 6Cameron
  • 23Beerman
  • 25Dykes
  • 12Thomson
  • 8Rankin
  • 24Mercer
  • 18Fergusson
  • 11Dobbie

Substitutes

  • 7Stirling
  • 9Lyle
  • 17Murray
  • 19Bell
  • 20Leighfield
  • 26Gourlay

Brechin

  • 1Smith
  • 14Lynas
  • 2McLean
  • 20Crighton
  • 15Spark
  • 8Graham
  • 7Tapping
  • 6Dale
  • 21Sinclair
  • 16Morrison
  • 10Layne

Substitutes

  • 3Dyer
  • 4Fusco
  • 9Jackson
  • 11Watt
  • 18Orsi
  • 19O'Neil
  • 29Smith
Referee:
Andrew Dallas

Match Stats

Home TeamQueen of SthAway TeamBrechin
Possession
Home51%
Away49%
Shots
Home2
Away1
Shots on Target
Home1
Away1
Corners
Home0
Away0
Fouls
Home2
Away2

Live Text

Lyndon Dykes (Queen of the South) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Foul by James Dale (Brechin City).

Isaac Layne (Brechin City) wins a free kick on the left wing.

Foul by Darren Brownlie (Queen of the South).

Foul by Ross Fergusson (Queen of the South).

Finn Graham (Brechin City) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Attempt saved. James Dale (Brechin City) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom left corner.

Goal!

Goal! Queen of the South 1, Brechin City 0. Stephen Dobbie (Queen of the South) right footed shot from outside the box to the top right corner. Assisted by Scott Mercer.

Foul by Euan Spark (Brechin City).

Joseph Thomson (Queen of the South) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Attempt missed. Ross Fergusson (Queen of the South) left footed shot from the centre of the box is just a bit too high.

Kick Off

First Half begins.

Lineups are announced and players are warming up.

Match report to follow.

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1St Mirren23163443241951
2Dundee Utd2212553023741
3Livingston219753124734
4Dunfermline2296738261233
5Queen of Sth229673630633
6Inverness CT238782925431
7Morton217862721629
8Dumbarton224991528-1321
9Falkirk224992034-1421
10Brechin2204181650-344
View full Scottish Championship table

