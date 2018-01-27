Scottish Championship
Falkirk0Inverness CT0

Falkirk v Inverness Caledonian Thistle

Line-ups

Falkirk

  • 1Thomson
  • 4Muirhead
  • 5Grant
  • 3McGhee
  • 16Tumilty
  • 7Taiwo
  • 10Sibbald
  • 2Kidd
  • 42Robson
  • 43Nelson
  • 14Longridge

Substitutes

  • 6McKee
  • 18Hazard
  • 20O'Hara
  • 21Blair
  • 22Jakubiak
  • 33Loy
  • 44Watson

Inverness CT

  • 28Ridgers
  • 22McKay
  • 5Warren
  • 23Donaldson
  • 16Calder
  • 24Trafford
  • 17Seedorf
  • 4Chalmers
  • 15Mulraney
  • 14Oakley
  • 20Bell

Substitutes

  • 1Esson
  • 9Baird
  • 10Doran Cogan
  • 27Mackay
  • 32Brown
  • 33Harper
Referee:
Euan Anderson

Match Stats

Home TeamFalkirkAway TeamInverness CT
Possession
Home49%
Away51%
Shots
Home0
Away5
Shots on Target
Home0
Away3
Corners
Home1
Away1
Fouls
Home3
Away2

Live Text

Corner, Falkirk. Conceded by Coll Donaldson.

Foul by Coll Donaldson (Inverness CT).

Thomas Robson (Falkirk) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Attempt saved. Charlie Trafford (Inverness CT) header from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal.

Collin Seedorf (Inverness CT) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Foul by Thomas Taiwo (Falkirk).

Attempt saved. Coll Donaldson (Inverness CT) header from the centre of the box is saved in the top centre of the goal.

Corner, Inverness CT. Conceded by Jordan McGhee.

Attempt blocked. George Oakley (Inverness CT) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.

Attempt saved. Joe Chalmers (Inverness CT) left footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the bottom right corner.

Attempt blocked. Joe Chalmers (Inverness CT) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked.

Brad McKay (Inverness CT) wins a free kick on the left wing.

Foul by Thomas Robson (Falkirk).

Foul by George Oakley (Inverness CT).

Thomas Taiwo (Falkirk) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Foul by Louis Longridge (Falkirk).

Coll Donaldson (Inverness CT) wins a free kick on the right wing.

Kick Off

First Half begins.

Lineups are announced and players are warming up.

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1St Mirren23163443241951
2Dundee Utd2212553023741
3Livingston219753124734
4Dunfermline2296738261233
5Queen of Sth229673530533
6Inverness CT238782925431
7Morton217862721629
8Dumbarton224991528-1321
9Falkirk224992034-1421
10Brechin2204181649-334
View full Scottish Championship table

