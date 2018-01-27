Corner, Falkirk. Conceded by Coll Donaldson.
Falkirk v Inverness Caledonian Thistle
-
Line-ups
Falkirk
- 1Thomson
- 4Muirhead
- 5Grant
- 3McGhee
- 16Tumilty
- 7Taiwo
- 10Sibbald
- 2Kidd
- 42Robson
- 43Nelson
- 14Longridge
Substitutes
- 6McKee
- 18Hazard
- 20O'Hara
- 21Blair
- 22Jakubiak
- 33Loy
- 44Watson
Inverness CT
- 28Ridgers
- 22McKay
- 5Warren
- 23Donaldson
- 16Calder
- 24Trafford
- 17Seedorf
- 4Chalmers
- 15Mulraney
- 14Oakley
- 20Bell
Substitutes
- 1Esson
- 9Baird
- 10Doran Cogan
- 27Mackay
- 32Brown
- 33Harper
- Referee:
- Euan Anderson
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home49%
- Away51%
- Shots
- Home0
- Away5
- Shots on Target
- Home0
- Away3
- Corners
- Home1
- Away1
- Fouls
- Home3
- Away2
Live Text
Foul by Coll Donaldson (Inverness CT).
Thomas Robson (Falkirk) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Attempt saved. Charlie Trafford (Inverness CT) header from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal.
Collin Seedorf (Inverness CT) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Thomas Taiwo (Falkirk).
Attempt saved. Coll Donaldson (Inverness CT) header from the centre of the box is saved in the top centre of the goal.
Corner, Inverness CT. Conceded by Jordan McGhee.
Attempt blocked. George Oakley (Inverness CT) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
Attempt saved. Joe Chalmers (Inverness CT) left footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the bottom right corner.
Attempt blocked. Joe Chalmers (Inverness CT) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
Brad McKay (Inverness CT) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Foul by Thomas Robson (Falkirk).
Foul by George Oakley (Inverness CT).
Thomas Taiwo (Falkirk) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Louis Longridge (Falkirk).
Coll Donaldson (Inverness CT) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Kick Off
First Half begins.
Lineups are announced and players are warming up.
Match report to follow.