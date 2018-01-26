Wrexham v Tranmere Rovers

Luke Pilling

Wrexham manager Dean Keates has no new injury or suspension concerns ahead of the visit from Tranmere in front of a bumper crowd.

Almost 9,000 fans are expected at the Racecourse for a battle between two sides chasing promotion, with Wrexham fourth, just a point and a place above the visitors.

Olly Marx remains out for Wrexham with an injury picked up at Rushall Olympic.

Eddie Clarke (knee) and Luke Pilling (illness) return for Tranmere.

However, Scott Davies (quad) and Larnell Cole (hamstring) will miss the trip across the border.