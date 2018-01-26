National League
Wrexham15:00Tranmere
Venue: Racecourse Ground

Wrexham v Tranmere Rovers

Wales under-20 goalkeeper Luke Pilling returns for Tranmere after illness for a visit to his native Wales
Luke Pilling

Wrexham manager Dean Keates has no new injury or suspension concerns ahead of the visit from Tranmere in front of a bumper crowd.

Almost 9,000 fans are expected at the Racecourse for a battle between two sides chasing promotion, with Wrexham fourth, just a point and a place above the visitors.

Olly Marx remains out for Wrexham with an injury picked up at Rushall Olympic.

Eddie Clarke (knee) and Luke Pilling (illness) return for Tranmere.

However, Scott Davies (quad) and Larnell Cole (hamstring) will miss the trip across the border.

Find out more

Scores, Results & Fixtures

Saturday 27th January 2018

  • WrexhamWrexham15:00TranmereTranmere Rovers
  • BarrowBarrow15:00Sutton UnitedSutton United
  • BromleyBromley15:00HalifaxFC Halifax Town
  • Dag & RedDagenham & Redbridge15:00Solihull MoorsSolihull Moors
  • DoverDover Athletic15:00GuiseleyGuiseley
  • EastleighEastleigh15:00HartlepoolHartlepool United
  • EbbsfleetEbbsfleet United15:00Boreham WoodBoreham Wood
  • GatesheadGateshead15:00Maidstone UnitedMaidstone United
  • Leyton OrientLeyton Orient15:00AldershotAldershot Town
  • MacclesfieldMacclesfield Town15:00TorquayTorquay United
  • Maidenhead UnitedMaidenhead United15:00ChesterChester
  • WokingWoking15:00FyldeAFC Fylde

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Macclesfield3016773832655
2Aldershot301410646301652
3Sutton United3015784435952
4Wrexham29149633221151
5Tranmere30148846281850
6Fylde30139854381648
7Dover301212641251648
8Bromley30138950371347
9Boreham Wood301211742321047
10Dag & Red30129947371045
11Ebbsfleet30101374133843
12Eastleigh3091384545040
13Maidenhead United30911103943-438
14Maidstone United30911103746-938
15Gateshead2881283630636
16Woking30106143948-936
17Halifax29810113138-734
18Hartlepool30810123241-934
19Leyton Orient2988133542-732
20Barrow29710123640-431
21Solihull Moors3076172945-1627
22Chester30512132748-2127
23Guiseley28410142652-2622
24Torquay3048182451-2720
View full National League table

