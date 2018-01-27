Dover Athletic v Guiseley
-
- From the section Conference
Match report to follow.
|Team
|P
|W
|D
|L
|F
|A
|GD
|Pts
|1
|Macclesfield
|30
|16
|7
|7
|38
|32
|6
|55
|2
|Aldershot
|30
|14
|10
|6
|46
|30
|16
|52
|3
|Sutton United
|30
|15
|7
|8
|44
|35
|9
|52
|4
|Wrexham
|29
|14
|9
|6
|33
|22
|11
|51
|5
|Tranmere
|30
|14
|8
|8
|46
|28
|18
|50
|6
|Fylde
|30
|13
|9
|8
|54
|38
|16
|48
|7
|Dover
|30
|12
|12
|6
|41
|25
|16
|48
|8
|Bromley
|30
|13
|8
|9
|50
|37
|13
|47
|9
|Boreham Wood
|30
|12
|11
|7
|42
|32
|10
|47
|10
|Dag & Red
|30
|12
|9
|9
|47
|37
|10
|45
|11
|Ebbsfleet
|30
|10
|13
|7
|41
|33
|8
|43
|12
|Eastleigh
|30
|9
|13
|8
|45
|45
|0
|40
|13
|Maidenhead United
|30
|9
|11
|10
|39
|43
|-4
|38
|14
|Maidstone United
|30
|9
|11
|10
|37
|46
|-9
|38
|15
|Gateshead
|28
|8
|12
|8
|36
|30
|6
|36
|16
|Woking
|30
|10
|6
|14
|39
|48
|-9
|36
|17
|Halifax
|29
|8
|10
|11
|31
|38
|-7
|34
|18
|Hartlepool
|30
|8
|10
|12
|32
|41
|-9
|34
|19
|Leyton Orient
|29
|8
|8
|13
|35
|42
|-7
|32
|20
|Barrow
|29
|7
|10
|12
|36
|40
|-4
|31
|21
|Solihull Moors
|30
|7
|6
|17
|29
|45
|-16
|27
|22
|Chester
|30
|5
|12
|13
|27
|48
|-21
|27
|23
|Guiseley
|28
|4
|10
|14
|26
|52
|-26
|22
|24
|Torquay
|30
|4
|8
|18
|24
|51
|-27
|20
