Hamilton 15:00 Dundee
Venue: SuperSeal Stadium

Hamilton Academical v Dundee

Paul McGowan and Rakish Bingham
Away sides have prevailed in both of this season's meetings of Dundee and Hamilton

Georgios Sarris returns to the Hamilton squad for the visit of Dundee after apologising for his conduct following last month's loss at Partick Thistle.

Ioannis Skondras is back from suspension but Ali Crawford and Rakish Bingham are doubtful.

And Michael Devlin and Greg Docherty have left the club.

Dundee have Sofien Moussa and Kerr Waddell back from suspension while Marcus Haber, James McPake and Craig Wighton remain out injured.

MATCH FACTS

  • Hamilton have won each of their past four Scottish Premiership games against Dundee, conceding just once.
  • Dundee have won just one of their past six league games away to Hamilton.
  • Accies have won just one of their past 10 home league games, though their two previous games before this run were both wins against Dundee.
  • Dundee have avoided defeat in three of their past four away league ties.

PRE-MATCH QUOTES

Dundee manager Neil McCann: "We are creating an awful lot of chances and played some really nice stuff the other night [in the loss to Hibernian].

"I know we coughed up a couple of chances ourselves but that can happen when you're playing an open style of football. It was two teams playing a type of football that people like to see, I thought it was an entertaining game.

"But we have to keep striving to get the goals that are going to get us wins and get us climbing up the table."

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Celtic23166150163454
2Rangers23134643251843
3Aberdeen2313463326743
4Hibernian2310853227538
5Hearts238962419533
6Motherwell2283112832-427
7Kilmarnock216872528-326
8St Johnstone217592130-926
9Hamilton2265113037-723
10Dundee2364132333-1022
11Partick Thistle2355132039-1920
12Ross County2345142138-1717
