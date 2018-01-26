Celtic v Hibernian

Anthony Stokes (left) will not feature against his former club on Saturday

Hibernian head coach Neil Lennon says forward Anthony Stokes will not feature against Celtic following off-field disciplinary issues.

Marvin Bartley, David Gray, Ross Laidlaw and Steven Whittaker are all injured for Hibs.

Dylan McGeouch should be fit following a dead leg, while Martin Boyle's Achilles will be assessed.

Stuart Armstrong, Marvin Compper, Jonny Hayes, Anthony Ralston and Tom Rogic remain out for Celtic.

Former Celtic striker Stokes, 29, last played in Hibs' 1-1 draw with Kilmarnock on 30 December, having been left out of their past two games.

Both Celtic and Hibs won their midweek matches with the Premiership leaders coming from behind to beat Partick Thistle 2-1 on Tuesday and Lennon's men winning 1-0 at Dundee the following night.

Lennon admits midfielder Danny Swanson, who has been linked with a third spell at St Johnstone, could leave the club but that the player wants to play at Hibs.

MATCH FACTS

Celtic have only lost one of their past 16 league games against Hibernian.

Hibs have not won a league game at Celtic Park since January 2010, drawing three and losing five of their following eight visits.

Celtic remain unbeaten in 40 Premiership matches at Celtic Park.

Hibs have only lost one of their 12 away league games this season, keeping a clean sheet in three of their latest four.

PRE-MATCH QUOTES

Celtic forward Scott Sinclair: "They are a good side and every time we have played against them it has been an exciting game.

"They come out, attack and they have some good players. It makes the game a little bit more exciting.

"Teams come, sit back and go for the draw, but Hibs come straight out the blocks, they obviously want to win, they get on the front foot and it is an exciting game when we play against them.

"It is up to us to make sure we perform and win."

Hibernian manager Neil Lennon: "We brought [Danny Swanson] in to come and play.

"He has not contributed anywhere near enough due to unforeseen circumstances, but he wants to make his mark here.

"There is an opportunity for him to go and play elsewhere and that's down to Danny and we won't force it."