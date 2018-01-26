St Johnstone v Partick Thistle

Thistle and Saints will meet for a fourth time in all competitions this season

BBC coverage

How to follow: Updates on BBC Radio Scotland & the BBC Sport website

St Johnstone, who play their first competitive match of 2018, could give a debut to recent signing David McMillan against Partick Thistle on Saturday.

Fellow forward Chris Kane and defender Jason Kerr have returned to the club following loan spells at Queen of the South.

Danny Devine returns from suspension for Thistle.

However, Stuart Bannigan, Christie Elliott and Gary Fraser remain on the sidelines.

Saints' Scottish Cup tie away to Albion Rovers has twice been postponed with bad weather, meaning the Perth side have not played since 30 December.

And the third attempt at playing Albion Rovers v St Johnstone will be on Monday - two days after Saints' meeting with Thistle.

MATCH FACTS

St Johnstone have won their past two home Scottish Premiership games against Partick Thistle, both by a 1-0 scoreline.

But Saints are winless in seven home league games and have scored just once during that period.

The Jags have failed to win any of their past 16 away games in the top flight.

However, Thistle won at McDiarmid Park in August's League Cup tie.

PRE-MATCH QUOTES

St Johnstone forward Steven MacLean: "If we get top six this season we will be delighted. First and foremost we have to secure our place in the Premiership.

"Let's be honest, we've got to look no further. If you look at the league we are not guaranteed anything. That's the way we have to look at it.

"You could say we have a good squad with good players and we have done this and done that but at the end of the day we have got to go out and prove it.

"If we get a few bad results we can soon get dragged in there so I think first and foremost we have to secure our place in the Premiership and then kick on and secure a place in the top six."

Partick Thistle forward Conor Sammon: "They will be champing at the bit to get back playing.

"I wouldn't like to go four or five weeks without a game but we can only focus on our own preparation.

"We've had some good competitive fixtures and we're looking forward to Saturday."