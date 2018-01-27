Southend United v Scunthorpe United
-
- From the section League One
Match report to follow.
|Team
|P
|W
|D
|L
|F
|A
|GD
|Pts
|1
|Wigan
|27
|18
|6
|3
|53
|13
|40
|60
|2
|Blackburn
|27
|16
|7
|4
|50
|25
|25
|55
|3
|Shrewsbury
|27
|16
|7
|4
|36
|20
|16
|55
|4
|Scunthorpe
|29
|14
|9
|6
|40
|27
|13
|51
|5
|Bradford
|29
|15
|3
|11
|44
|41
|3
|48
|6
|Rotherham
|29
|14
|5
|10
|48
|36
|12
|47
|7
|Charlton
|28
|13
|7
|8
|37
|33
|4
|46
|8
|Peterborough
|28
|12
|7
|9
|46
|37
|9
|43
|9
|Portsmouth
|28
|13
|3
|12
|34
|32
|2
|42
|10
|Oxford Utd
|29
|10
|8
|11
|44
|43
|1
|38
|11
|Doncaster
|29
|9
|10
|10
|33
|32
|1
|37
|12
|Gillingham
|28
|9
|10
|9
|32
|31
|1
|37
|13
|Fleetwood
|28
|10
|6
|12
|39
|43
|-4
|36
|14
|Bristol Rovers
|28
|11
|3
|14
|39
|44
|-5
|36
|15
|Plymouth
|29
|9
|8
|12
|31
|38
|-7
|35
|16
|Walsall
|27
|8
|9
|10
|34
|38
|-4
|33
|17
|Blackpool
|29
|8
|9
|12
|34
|40
|-6
|33
|18
|Northampton
|29
|9
|5
|15
|27
|49
|-22
|32
|19
|Wimbledon
|27
|8
|7
|12
|24
|31
|-7
|31
|20
|Southend
|28
|8
|7
|13
|32
|47
|-15
|31
|21
|MK Dons
|28
|7
|9
|12
|29
|40
|-11
|30
|22
|Oldham
|29
|7
|8
|14
|40
|53
|-13
|29
|23
|Rochdale
|26
|4
|10
|12
|26
|37
|-11
|22
|24
|Bury
|28
|5
|5
|18
|21
|43
|-22
|20
