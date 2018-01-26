Barnsley v Fulham
-
- From the section Championship
Barnsley midfielder Gary Gardner may return after being ineligible against parent side Aston Villa last week.
Winger Lloyd Isgrove (dead leg) is unlikely to play, but full-back Daniel Pinillos could make his debut following his arrival from Spanish club Cordoba.
Fulham could give a debut to left-back Matt Targett after he joined on loan from Southampton on Monday.
Captain Tom Cairney will have his knee injury assessed, while forward Floyd Ayite (calf) is a doubt.
Match facts
- Barnsley have won five of their past seven home league matches against Fulham (D1 L1), although they have not won any of the most recent two, losing 4-2 last season.
- Fulham have won four of their past five league games against the Tykes (D1).
- Barnsley have managed only one goal in their past six home league games, their lowest goal tally in a six-game period since March-April 2014.
- Fulham have picked up 16 points from a possible 18 and scored 19 goals in their past six games, including a 6-0 thrashing of Burton Albion last time out.
- The Tykes are without a win in their past six Championship games at Oakwell (D3 L3); only Burton Albion are on a longer winless streak at home in the division (10).
- Since Christmas Day, Fulham's Ryan Sessegnon has been directly involved in seven Championship goals (5 goals, 2 assists); two more than any other player in the competition.