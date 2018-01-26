Championship
Barnsley15:00Fulham
Venue: Oakwell

Barnsley v Fulham

Fulham winger Ryan Sessegnon celebrates a goal with Lucas Piazon
Fulham are unbeaten in six Championship matches, scoring 19 goals and winning five of those games
Click here for live text coverage on Saturday 14:30-17:00 GMT

Barnsley midfielder Gary Gardner may return after being ineligible against parent side Aston Villa last week.

Winger Lloyd Isgrove (dead leg) is unlikely to play, but full-back Daniel Pinillos could make his debut following his arrival from Spanish club Cordoba.

Fulham could give a debut to left-back Matt Targett after he joined on loan from Southampton on Monday.

Captain Tom Cairney will have his knee injury assessed, while forward Floyd Ayite (calf) is a doubt.

Match facts

  • Barnsley have won five of their past seven home league matches against Fulham (D1 L1), although they have not won any of the most recent two, losing 4-2 last season.
  • Fulham have won four of their past five league games against the Tykes (D1).
  • Barnsley have managed only one goal in their past six home league games, their lowest goal tally in a six-game period since March-April 2014.
  • Fulham have picked up 16 points from a possible 18 and scored 19 goals in their past six games, including a 6-0 thrashing of Burton Albion last time out.
  • The Tykes are without a win in their past six Championship games at Oakwell (D3 L3); only Burton Albion are on a longer winless streak at home in the division (10).
  • Since Christmas Day, Fulham's Ryan Sessegnon has been directly involved in seven Championship goals (5 goals, 2 assists); two more than any other player in the competition.

Find out more

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Wolves28195450222862
2Derby28158544232153
3Cardiff28156740251551
4Aston Villa28148642251750
5Bristol City2813964032848
6Sheff Utd281441042321046
7Fulham28129746341245
8Middlesbrough281351038271144
9Brentford28111074235743
10Leeds28134114033743
11Preston28101263228442
12Ipswich28124124140140
13Norwich28107112833-537
14Nottm Forest28112153543-835
15Millwall28810103333034
16QPR2889113140-933
17Sheff Wed28711103034-432
18Reading2878133036-629
19Barnsley2869132840-1227
20Bolton2868142646-2026
21Hull28510133945-625
22Sunderland28510133047-1725
23Birmingham2866161639-2324
24Burton2866162152-3124
View full Championship table

Top Stories

Explore the BBC

Get Inspired Activity Finder

Run by the BBC and partners

Find ways to get active near you:

Rugbytots having fun!

Rugbytots Chilterns
Hockey

Back to Hockey

For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired