Bristol City v Queens Park Rangers

Bristol City have lost six of their past seven games in all competitions, and have taken just one point from the last 12 on offer in the Championship

Bristol City could give a debut to striker Lois Diony after he joined on loan from French side Saint-Etienne.

Nathan Baker and Famara Diedhiou are pushing for starts but goalkeeper Frank Fielding (groin) is out.

QPR defenders Alex Baptiste and James Perch and midfielder Jordan Cousins could return to the squad after injury.

Midfielder David Wheeler (ankle), forward Jamie Mackie (back) and strikers Paul Smyth (thigh) and Idrissa Sylla (calf) are all sidelined.

Match facts