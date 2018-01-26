Brentford v Norwich City

From the section

Brentford have won five of their past six Championship games, moving up to ninth in the table in the process

Brentford centre-back John Egan is back in training after a concussion, while full-back Henrik Dalsgaard will have his ankle injury assessed.

Left-back Rico Henry is a long-term absentee with a serious knee injury.

Striker Dennis Srbeny, winger Onel Hernandez and midfielder Moritz Leitner could be named in Norwich's squad after joining from German clubs on Thursday.

Wes Hoolahan and Ivo Pinto (knee) miss out, while Tom Trybull and Mario Vrancic are both injury doubts.

