Championship
Brentford15:00Norwich
Venue: Griffin Park

Brentford v Norwich City

Lasse Vibe celebrates scoring a goal for Brentford
Brentford have won five of their past six Championship games, moving up to ninth in the table in the process
Brentford centre-back John Egan is back in training after a concussion, while full-back Henrik Dalsgaard will have his ankle injury assessed.

Left-back Rico Henry is a long-term absentee with a serious knee injury.

Striker Dennis Srbeny, winger Onel Hernandez and midfielder Moritz Leitner could be named in Norwich's squad after joining from German clubs on Thursday.

Wes Hoolahan and Ivo Pinto (knee) miss out, while Tom Trybull and Mario Vrancic are both injury doubts.

Match facts

  • Brentford have won just one of their last five home league games against Norwich (D1 L3), drawing 0-0 in their most recent clash last season.
  • Norwich have kept clean sheets in four of their last six league encounters with Brentford, including each of their last two trips to Griffin Park.
  • Since losing their first home league game of the season, Brentford have remained unbeaten in 13 games at Griffin Park (W6 D7); double the next longest streak in the division (6 by Aston Villa, Fulham and Millwall).
  • The Canaries have kept clean sheets in each of their last three league away games; their longest run since October 2010. In fact, they haven't kept four successive clean sheets on the road since December 2003.
  • After failing to either score or assist in his first 11 Championship games this season, Brentford forward Lasse Vibe has had a hand in eight goals in his last eight matches (7 goals, 1 assist).
  • Norwich have scored just one first-half goal in their last eight Championship matches, scoring just eight first-half goals in total; no team have scored fewer.

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Wolves28195450222862
2Derby28158544232153
3Cardiff28156740251551
4Aston Villa28148642251750
5Bristol City2813964032848
6Sheff Utd281441042321046
7Fulham28129746341245
8Middlesbrough281351038271144
9Brentford28111074235743
10Leeds28134114033743
11Preston28101263228442
12Ipswich28124124140140
13Norwich28107112833-537
14Nottm Forest28112153543-835
15Millwall28810103333034
16QPR2889113140-933
17Sheff Wed28711103034-432
18Reading2878133036-629
19Barnsley2869132840-1227
20Bolton2868142646-2026
21Hull28510133945-625
22Sunderland28510133047-1725
23Birmingham2866161639-2324
24Burton2866162152-3124
View full Championship table

