Brentford v Norwich City
-
- From the section Championship
Brentford centre-back John Egan is back in training after a concussion, while full-back Henrik Dalsgaard will have his ankle injury assessed.
Left-back Rico Henry is a long-term absentee with a serious knee injury.
Striker Dennis Srbeny, winger Onel Hernandez and midfielder Moritz Leitner could be named in Norwich's squad after joining from German clubs on Thursday.
Wes Hoolahan and Ivo Pinto (knee) miss out, while Tom Trybull and Mario Vrancic are both injury doubts.
Match facts
- Brentford have won just one of their last five home league games against Norwich (D1 L3), drawing 0-0 in their most recent clash last season.
- Norwich have kept clean sheets in four of their last six league encounters with Brentford, including each of their last two trips to Griffin Park.
- Since losing their first home league game of the season, Brentford have remained unbeaten in 13 games at Griffin Park (W6 D7); double the next longest streak in the division (6 by Aston Villa, Fulham and Millwall).
- The Canaries have kept clean sheets in each of their last three league away games; their longest run since October 2010. In fact, they haven't kept four successive clean sheets on the road since December 2003.
- After failing to either score or assist in his first 11 Championship games this season, Brentford forward Lasse Vibe has had a hand in eight goals in his last eight matches (7 goals, 1 assist).
- Norwich have scored just one first-half goal in their last eight Championship matches, scoring just eight first-half goals in total; no team have scored fewer.