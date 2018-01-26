Ipswich Town v Wolverhampton Wanderers
Ipswich will welcome Adam Webster and Grant Ward back into the squad after recovering from injuries.
Midfielder Cole Skuse (foot) misses out while Tom Adeyemi is closing in on a return but is short of match fitness.
Leaders Wolves spent the week at a warm weather training camp in Spain following their 2-0 home defeat by Nottingham Forest on 20 January.
They have no fresh injury concerns and left-back Ruben Vinagre is available after serving a three-match ban.
With their closest challengers not playing at the weekend, victory for Wolves will take them 12 points clear at the top of the Championship.
Match facts
- The last four league contests between these two sides have produced just one goal, with Wolves winning 1-0 in the reverse fixture thanks to Ivan Cavaleiro.
- In fact, before Wolves' victory, the last five league games had ended level, with Ipswich's last win coming in November 2014.
- Since losing two successive league games at Portman Road at the end of October, Ipswich have lost just one of their previous seven (W4 D2), keeping clean sheets in three of their last four.
- Nottingham Forest ended Wolves' 13 game unbeaten run last Saturday (W10 D3), the Midlands club haven't lost two in a row in the league since April 2017.
- Wolves have failed to score in their last two Championship outings even though they are the highest scoring team in the league (50), they haven't failed to score in three consecutive league games since November 2014 (3).
- John Ruddy has a save percentage of 73.8% this season; the second-best figure of keepers to have played at least two games in the Championship (Sam Johnstone - 76.9%).