Liverpool v West Bromwich Albion
Simon Mignolet will return for Liverpool after being demoted to the club's number two goalkeeper.
Defender Dejan Lovren has recovered from the illness that saw him miss Monday's defeat by Swansea, while captain Jordan Henderson and striker Daniel Sturridge could return.
West Brom's squad has been hit by flu with James McClean, Jay Rodriguez, Ben Foster, Ahmed Hegazi and Gareth McAuley among those unable to train.
Midfielder Sam Field is out (flu).
WHAT THE MANAGERS SAY
Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp: I think it's a good time to play football, to be honest. Much better than 12 o'clock - I am hungry at 12, but not at 7.45pm!
"I like it and hope people like it as well. It's a floodlight game and that's very good. It's very important that we create a special atmosphere.
"We played a few weeks ago against West Brom and they've developed since then. We played not that well that day, but they did well, so respect."
West Brom manager Alan Pardew: "We take less pressure into this game. It's a cup game with no league points on offer. The pressure is off us so maybe we can open up our game a little bit which is what I've been trying to encourage since I have been here.
"We will go to Liverpool and try and cause them problems.
MATCH FACTS
- Liverpool will be hosting West Brom for the fourth occasion in the FA Cup, with the Reds yet to defeat their Midlands opponents (D2 L1), failing most recently in a 1-1 draw in a sixth-round replay in April 1968.
- In all competitions, Liverpool are nine games unbeaten against the Baggies (W4 D5), drawing their most recent league meeting 0-0 at Anfield in December.
- Since a run of five successive FA Cup wins at Anfield between January 2012 and January 2014, Liverpool have won just two of their last seven (D4 L1), winning in the third round this season against Everton.
- West Brom have progressed in just one of their last nine FA Cup ties against Premier League opponents, with six of those ties coming as a Premier League team themselves.
- Liverpool are now unbeaten in 19 successive games at Anfield in all competitions (W12 D7 L0) and haven't been defeated there since 23 April 2017 (1-2 vs Crystal Palace in the Premier League).
- West Brom have picked up two wins and a draw in their last three competitive matches - this follows a 21-game winless run in all competitions (W0 D10 L11).