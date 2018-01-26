Huddersfield Town v Birmingham City
TEAM NEWS
Midfielder Philip Billing is hoping to make his first start in over three months against Birmingham in the FA Cup fourth round.
Billing has recovered from a damaged ankle, but midfielder Alex Pritchard is cup tied while striker Elias Kachunga and defender Jon Gorenc Stankovic (both knee) are out.
Birmingham midfielder Craig Gardner has recovered from a groin injury.
Striker Isaac Vassell (knee) remains out.
WHAT THE MANAGERS SAY
Huddersfield Town manager David Wagner: "We are in the Premier League in a position where we are in the middle of the race, around the middle amongst 10 teams who will fight for survival.
"We are one of them.
"In the FA Cup, it's a second competition where we have booked a ticket for this round when we beat Bolton Wanderers and we have the chance to book a further ticket against Birmingham on Saturday."
Birmingham City manager Steve Cotterill: "Huddersfield have a way of playing that suits them. They're obviously tough on their own patch.
"But the FA Cup springs up results up and down the country that nobody is going to expect.
"If we're realistic people won't expect us to beat Huddersfield, but you never know. We'll look to win it whatever team we put out."
Match facts
- This will be the eighth time Huddersfield have faced Birmingham in the FA Cup (W4 D1 L2), with their most recent encounter coming in January 2008 - the Terriers won 2-1 at the John Smith's Stadium.
- Huddersfield are looking to reach the FA Cup fifth round in successive seasons for the first time since 1938-39.
- The Blues haven't reached the fifth round of the FA Cup since 2012, losing to eventual winners Chelsea after beating Sheffield United 4-0 in the fourth round.
- Birmingham have been eliminated in each of their last four FA Cup ties against Premier League opponents, with the aforementioned match against Chelsea going to a replay.
- Huddersfield Town have won just one of their last seven competitive matches (W1 D3 L3), but this did come in the FA Cup; winning 2-1 at Bolton Wanderers.
- Sam Gallagher has scored in five of his last seven competitive appearances for Birmingham City, including the only goal in their third-round 1-0 win versus Burton Albion.