Hull City v Nottingham Forest

Hull City goalkeeper David Marshall has not played a league game since the 7-1 defeat by Tottenham on the final day of last season

Hull City boss Nigel Adkins says David Marshall will start in goal after his clean sheet in the 1-0 win at Blackburn in the FA Cup third round.

Striker Will Keane could start as he continues his recovery from a long-term knee injury.

Nottingham Forest will once again be without striker Daryl Murphy because of a rib injury.

Midfielder Liam Bridcutt begins a two-match suspension having been booked 10 times so far this season.

