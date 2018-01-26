Millwall v Rochdale
Millwall are likely to give a debut to defender Jason Shackell after he joined on loan from Derby on Thursday.
Winger Fred Onyedinma is back in training after a groin injury but forward Aiden O'Brien (ankle) and defender Byron Webster (knee) are out.
Rochdale could give debuts to Sam Hart and Alex Dobre.
The League One side have not played since 13 January after last week's home game against Southend was postponed because of a waterlogged pitch.
Match facts
- This will be the first domestic cup meeting between these two sides, with their 12 previous meetings coming in the league - Millwall winning six, drawing three and losing three.
- The Lions have lost just one of their six home games against Rochdale (W3 D2), although the Dale won on their most recent visit to the Den in September 2016 (3-2).
- Millwall have won each of their last six FA Cup games hosted at The Den, including five games last season and a 4-1 win against Barnsley in the last round.
- Rochdale have lost three of their last four FA Cup games against teams from a higher division (W1), including each of their last two games in the fourth round.
- Aiden O'Brien has scored in three successive appearances for Millwall (four goals).
- Rochdale have won one and lost five of their last six games in all competitions, with their solitary win in this run coming in their 3rd round FA Cup clash with Doncaster Rovers (1-0).