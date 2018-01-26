Millwall v Rochdale

Championship side Millwall reached the quarter-finals for the FA Cup last season, losing 6-0 to Tottenham in the last eight

Millwall are likely to give a debut to defender Jason Shackell after he joined on loan from Derby on Thursday.

Winger Fred Onyedinma is back in training after a groin injury but forward Aiden O'Brien (ankle) and defender Byron Webster (knee) are out.

Rochdale could give debuts to Sam Hart and Alex Dobre.

The League One side have not played since 13 January after last week's home game against Southend was postponed because of a waterlogged pitch.

Match facts