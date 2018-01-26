Sheffield United v Preston North End
Sheffield United have no new injury or suspension concerns but boss Chris Wilder is likely to make changes to the team that beat Norwich 2-1 on Saturday.
Forward Ched Evans (ankle) could play for the first time since September.
Preston defender Ben Davies (hamstring) is out, but full-backs Darnell Fisher (hip) and Calum Woods (hamstring) are fit to return to the squad.
Goalkeeper Declan Rudd played in the win over Wycombe in round three and is likely to start at Bramall Lane.
Match facts
- Each of the last three FA Cup ties between these two sides have been in the fourth round, most recently in 2014/15, with Preston winning 3-1 at Bramall Lane in the replay.
- In fact, that defeat to Preston was the only loss in the last 10 FA Cup home games for the Blades (W8 D1), keeping clean sheets in six of the last seven.
- Preston North End have lost just one of their last seven FA Cup away trips (W4 D2), winning 5-1 at Wycombe in the last round.
- Sheffield United haven't progressed to the FA Cup fifth round since 2013/14, a season which they reached the semi-finals before losing 5-3 to Hull City.
- Sheffield United have won only three of their last 12 competitive games (W3 D4 L5) - one of which came in the FA Cup third round vs Ipswich Town (1-0).
- Preston have suffered just one defeat in their last 13 games in all competitions (W6 D6 L1).