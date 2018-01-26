FA Cup - Fourth Round
MK Dons15:00Coventry
Venue: Stadium mk

Milton Keynes Dons v Coventry City

  • From the section FA Cup
MK Dons striker Chuks Aneke is sent off against Northampton
Chuks Aneke has seven goals, five yellow cards and one red card in 22 appearances this season

BBC coverage

How to follow:
Listen on BBC Radio 5 live and BBC local radio; text commentary on the BBC Sport website

MK Dons are without suspended striker Chuks Aneke after his red card in their league defeat against Northampton.

Dan Micciche takes charge of the team for the first time following his appointment as manager and has Aidan Nesbitt, Ed Upson, Kieran Agard and Robbie Muirhead pushing for recalls.

Coventry City defender Rod McDonald is hoping to start, having been on the bench recently after a groin injury.

Winger Kyel Reid serves the final game of a three-match suspension.

Match facts

  • Milton Keynes have just won just one of their past four home games against Coventry (D1 L2), with each meeting coming in the league.
  • This is just the third time in their history that MK have reached the FA Cup fourth round, progressing to the fifth round just once in 2012-13.
  • Coventry have won two of their past three FA Cup games against teams from a higher division (L1), beating Premier League Stoke City 2-1 in the last round.
  • Milton Keynes have progressed in each of their past 10 ties versus lower league opposition, however seven of those ties came against non-league opponents.
  • MK Dons have won more FA Cup games (3/3) than league games (2/17) since the start of October 2017.
  • Coventry City have already won the same number of games this season in all competitions (18) as they did in the whole of 2016-17 (18) and a victory in this game will surpass last season's total, before February 2018.

Find out more

Scores, Results & Fixtures

Saturday 27th January 2018

  • HullHull City15:00Nottm ForestNottingham Forest
  • MK DonsMilton Keynes Dons15:00CoventryCoventry City
  • PeterboroughPeterborough United12:30LeicesterLeicester City
  • HuddersfieldHuddersfield Town15:00BirminghamBirmingham City
  • MiddlesbroughMiddlesbrough15:00BrightonBrighton & Hove Albion
  • MillwallMillwall15:00RochdaleRochdale
  • Notts CountyNotts County15:00SwanseaSwansea City
  • Sheff UtdSheffield United15:00PrestonPreston North End
  • SouthamptonSouthampton15:00WatfordWatford
  • WiganWigan Athletic15:00West HamWest Ham United
  • NewportNewport County17:30TottenhamTottenham Hotspur
  • LiverpoolLiverpool19:45West BromWest Bromwich Albion

Top Stories

Explore the BBC

Get Inspired Activity Finder

Run by the BBC and partners

Find ways to get active near you:

Rugbytots having fun!

Rugbytots Chilterns
Hockey

Back to Hockey

For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired