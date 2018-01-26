Middlesbrough v Brighton & Hove Albion

Adam Clayton's last goal for Middlesbrough was on 28 November 2015

TEAM NEWS

Middlesbrough midfielder Adam Clayton and striker Ashley Fletcher could feature against Brighton in the FA Cup fourth round.

Clayton has not started a game since 25 November while it is three months since Fletcher started but Boro boss Tony Pulis may include both.

Brighton's club-record £14m signing Jurgen Locadia will be out for another two weeks with a hamstring injury.

Midfielder Steve Sidwell (ankle) is Brighton's only other absentee.

WHAT THE MANAGERS SAY

Middlesbrough manager Tony Pulis: "It will be a tough game, without a question of a doubt.

"For me it's all about what we're going to do. It's all positive, and we'll be talking about playing our strengths."

Brighton manager Chris Hughton: "Middlesbrough have had some ups and downs this season with regard to their form, but they are a team that we very much expect to have a good run through to the end of the season.

"Tony Pulis is a manager I know very well and it's never an easy game against one of his teams.

"We are away from home against a side that are on the back of a very good win last time out against Queens Park Rangers, so we expect a very difficult game."

MATCH FACTS