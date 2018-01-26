Middlesbrough v Brighton & Hove Albion
Listen on BBC Radio 5 live and BBC local radio; text commentary on the BBC Sport website
TEAM NEWS
Middlesbrough midfielder Adam Clayton and striker Ashley Fletcher could feature against Brighton in the FA Cup fourth round.
Clayton has not started a game since 25 November while it is three months since Fletcher started but Boro boss Tony Pulis may include both.
Brighton's club-record £14m signing Jurgen Locadia will be out for another two weeks with a hamstring injury.
Midfielder Steve Sidwell (ankle) is Brighton's only other absentee.
WHAT THE MANAGERS SAY
Middlesbrough manager Tony Pulis: "It will be a tough game, without a question of a doubt.
"For me it's all about what we're going to do. It's all positive, and we'll be talking about playing our strengths."
Brighton manager Chris Hughton: "Middlesbrough have had some ups and downs this season with regard to their form, but they are a team that we very much expect to have a good run through to the end of the season.
"Tony Pulis is a manager I know very well and it's never an easy game against one of his teams.
"We are away from home against a side that are on the back of a very good win last time out against Queens Park Rangers, so we expect a very difficult game."
MATCH FACTS
- These two sides have been drawn together just once previously in the FA Cup, a second-round tie in 1906, with Middlesbrough eventually winning a second replay after the first two games ended 1-1.
- That gap of 112 seasons between a fixture being played in the FA Cup is the second longest in the competition's history - West Brom and Burnley faced in 1888/89 and then not again until 2008/09, a gap of 120 seasons.
- Boro have been drawn at home for the seventh successive fixture, with the north-east side winning four of the last six (L2).
- Brighton have won just two of their last eight FA Cup away games (D1 L5), losing each of the last two, including at this stage last season to non-league Lincoln.
- Middlesbrough have been eliminated in seven of their last eight FA Cup ties against Premier League opponents, failing to score in four of the last five.
- Brighton have failed to score in nine of their last 13 competitive matches (six goals overall).
- None of Middlesbrough's last 18 games have ended in a draw, winning 10 and losing eight in this run.