BBC Sport - Nathan Blake claims he suffered racist abuse
Nathan Blake: The 'pain never leaves you'
- From the section Welsh
Former Wales striker Nathan Blake has claimed he was the subject of racist abuse as a youth player at Chelsea.
Blake, 45, alleges a "culture" of racism existed during his time at the club as a teenager.
"It is the culture that was created. It is not any specific club. It is people within clubs," he claimed to BBC Wales.
A spokesman for Chelsea said the club would support any investigation. He said: "We take allegations of this nature extremely seriously."
