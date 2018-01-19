BBC Sport - Nathan Blake claims he suffered racist abuse

Nathan Blake: The 'pain never leaves you'

  • From the section Welsh

Former Wales striker Nathan Blake has claimed he was the subject of racist abuse as a youth player at Chelsea.

Blake, 45, alleges a "culture" of racism existed during his time at the club as a teenager.

"It is the culture that was created. It is not any specific club. It is people within clubs," he claimed to BBC Wales.

A spokesman for Chelsea said the club would support any investigation. He said: "We take allegations of this nature extremely seriously."

