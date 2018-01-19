Sean St Ledger: Guiseley sign ex-Preston defender, plus Burnley's Harry Flowers
Former Republic of Ireland defender Sean St Ledger has signed for National League strugglers Guiseley.
The 33-year-old has previously played for clubs including Leicester City and Preston North End.
Guiseley, who are 23rd in the table, have also signed 21-year-old Burnley centre-back Harry Flowers.
Flowers is the grandson of former England and Wolves legend Ron, who was a non-playing member of the Three Lions' 1966 World Cup-winning squad.
Both defenders have agreed undisclosed-length contracts with Guiseley.
St Ledger was previously on a short-term deal with fellow National League side Solihull Moors until January, while Flowers had been with the Clarets since March.
