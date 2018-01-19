Opanin Edwards: Solihull Moors sign teenage Bristol City midfielder on loan

From the section

Solihull Moors are 22nd in the National League, seven points below 20th-placed Barrow

Solihull Moors have signed midfielder Opanin Edwards from Bristol City on a youth loan until the end of the season.

The 18-year-old made his Bristol City debut in 6 January's 3-0 FA Cup third-round loss at Watford.

He previously spent time on loan at non-league Bath City, making one National League South appearance.

Versatile and able to play in either defence or midfield, Edwards will be eligible to make his Moors debut against Woking on Saturday.

