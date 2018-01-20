BBC Sport - Cyrille Regis: Adrian Chiles' tribute to a 'leader, trailblazer, gentleman'

Leader, trailblazer, gentleman - Adrian Chiles's tribute to Regis

Broadcaster Adrian Chiles looks back at the career of former West Brom and England forward Cyrille Regis, who died at the age of 59 this week.

READ MORE: 'Pioneer to many, but to me he was just my uncle' - Jason Roberts

Available to UK users only.

Top videos

Video

Leader, trailblazer, gentleman - Adrian Chiles's tribute to Regis

Video

Silverware would be 'big step' for Spurs - Eriksen

Video

Keeping netball professional a 'huge worry'

  • From the section Netball
Video

Higgins eases past Day - five best shots

  • From the section Snooker
Video

Sanchez - the latest on his transfer

Video

No point denying Sanchez interest - Mourinho

Video

Trump beats Murphy to reach Masters semis - five best shots

  • From the section Snooker
Video

Gunners team-mates had no problem with Sanchez - Coquelin

Video

Edmund reaches fourth round of Australian Open

  • From the section Tennis
Video

'Never in a million years' did Lambert expect Stoke job

Video

Allen shocks O'Sullivan - five best shots

  • From the section Snooker
Video

I left with my stuff in bin bags - Walcott

Video

'For the record, I definitely don't eat worms'

Top Stories

Get Inspired Activity Finder

Run by the BBC and partners

Find ways to get active near you:

A few Aldershot Senior Ski Club members

Winter Ski Training
Racing to score a try!

Rugbytots East Dorset

For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired