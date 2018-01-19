Amari'i Bell: Blackburn Rovers sign Fleetwood Town defender

From the section

Amari'i Bell has made 33 appearances this season in all competitions

Blackburn Rovers have signed defender Amari'i Bell from League One rivals Fleetwood Town for an undisclosed fee.

The 23-year-old former Birmingham City youngster has agreed a two-and-a-half-year deal at Ewood Park.

He made 115 league starts for Fleetwood after arriving on a free transfer in 2015, following loan spells at clubs including Swindon Town and Gillingham.

A statement on Fleetwood's website said Bell was subject to interest from Championship and League One clubs.

