German Bundesliga
Hertha Berlin0B Dortmund0

Hertha Berlin v Borussia Dortmund

Line-ups

Hertha Berlin

  • 1Kraft
  • 23Weiser
  • 5Stark
  • 28Lustenberger
  • 21Plattenhardt
  • 26Maier
  • 3Skjelbred
  • 20Lazaro
  • 10Duda
  • 8Kalou
  • 27Selke

Substitutes

  • 2Pekarík
  • 6Darida
  • 11Leckie
  • 15Langkamp
  • 17Mittelstädt
  • 19Ibisevic
  • 33Klinsmann

B Dortmund

  • 38Bürki
  • 26Piszczek
  • 25Papastathopoulos
  • 36Toprak
  • 15Toljan
  • 23Kagawa
  • 33Weigl
  • 10Götze
  • 22PulisicBooked at 29mins
  • 21Schürrle
  • 7Sancho

Substitutes

  • 1Weidenfeller
  • 2Zagadou
  • 8Sahin
  • 9Yarmolenko
  • 14Isak
  • 16Akanji
  • 27Castro
Referee:
Christian Dingert

Match Stats

Home TeamHertha BerlinAway TeamB Dortmund
Possession
Home41%
Away59%
Shots
Home4
Away2
Shots on Target
Home0
Away0
Corners
Home1
Away0
Fouls
Home5
Away3

Live Text

Corner, Hertha Berlin. Conceded by Lukasz Piszczek.

Lukasz Piszczek (Borussia Dortmund) wins a free kick on the right wing.

Foul by Salomon Kalou (Hertha Berlin).

Attempt missed. Valentino Lazaro (Hertha Berlin) right footed shot from a difficult angle and long range on the left is close, but misses to the left from a direct free kick.

Booking

Christian Pulisic (Borussia Dortmund) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

Foul by Christian Pulisic (Borussia Dortmund).

Marvin Plattenhardt (Hertha Berlin) wins a free kick on the left wing.

Corner, Hertha Berlin. Conceded by Lukasz Piszczek.

Foul by Julian Weigl (Borussia Dortmund).

Ondrej Duda (Hertha Berlin) wins a free kick on the left wing.

Attempt missed. Marvin Plattenhardt (Hertha Berlin) left footed shot from outside the box is just a bit too high from a direct free kick.

Foul by Sokratis (Borussia Dortmund).

Salomon Kalou (Hertha Berlin) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Attempt missed. Mitchell Weiser (Hertha Berlin) left footed shot from outside the box misses to the left. Assisted by Valentino Lazaro with a headed pass.

Lukasz Piszczek (Borussia Dortmund) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Foul by Ondrej Duda (Hertha Berlin).

Ömer Toprak (Borussia Dortmund) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Foul by Davie Selke (Hertha Berlin).

Julian Weigl (Borussia Dortmund) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Ondrej Duda (Hertha Berlin).

Attempt missed. Julian Weigl (Borussia Dortmund) right footed shot from outside the box is too high. Assisted by Mario Götze.

Attempt missed. Shinji Kagawa (Borussia Dortmund) header from the centre of the box is just a bit too high. Assisted by Christian Pulisic with a cross.

Julian Weigl (Borussia Dortmund) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Foul by Mitchell Weiser (Hertha Berlin).

Offside, Hertha Berlin. Thomas Kraft tries a through ball, but Marvin Plattenhardt is caught offside.

Delay over. They are ready to continue.

Delay in match Ondrej Duda (Hertha Berlin) because of an injury.

Attempt blocked. Arne Maier (Hertha Berlin) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Valentino Lazaro.

Kick Off

First Half begins.

Lineups are announced and players are warming up.

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Bayern Munich18142240122844
2RB Leipzig189453026431
3B Dortmund1986539241530
4Schalke188642924530
5B Leverkusen187743526928
6B Mgladbach188462830-228
7Hoffenheim187652823527
7Augsburg187652823527
9Frankfurt187652119227
10Hannover187562728-126
11Hertha Berlin196762626025
12Wolfsburg1831142121020
13Stuttgart1862101421-720
14Freiburg184861832-1420
15Mainz184592131-1017
16Werder Bremen183781421-716
17Hamburg1843111526-1115
18Köln1823131233-219
View full German Bundesliga table

