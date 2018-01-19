Corner, Hertha Berlin. Conceded by Lukasz Piszczek.
Hertha Berlin v Borussia Dortmund
Line-ups
Hertha Berlin
- 1Kraft
- 23Weiser
- 5Stark
- 28Lustenberger
- 21Plattenhardt
- 26Maier
- 3Skjelbred
- 20Lazaro
- 10Duda
- 8Kalou
- 27Selke
Substitutes
- 2Pekarík
- 6Darida
- 11Leckie
- 15Langkamp
- 17Mittelstädt
- 19Ibisevic
- 33Klinsmann
B Dortmund
- 38Bürki
- 26Piszczek
- 25Papastathopoulos
- 36Toprak
- 15Toljan
- 23Kagawa
- 33Weigl
- 10Götze
- 22PulisicBooked at 29mins
- 21Schürrle
- 7Sancho
Substitutes
- 1Weidenfeller
- 2Zagadou
- 8Sahin
- 9Yarmolenko
- 14Isak
- 16Akanji
- 27Castro
- Referee:
- Christian Dingert
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home41%
- Away59%
- Shots
- Home4
- Away2
- Shots on Target
- Home0
- Away0
- Corners
- Home1
- Away0
- Fouls
- Home5
- Away3
Live Text
Lukasz Piszczek (Borussia Dortmund) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Foul by Salomon Kalou (Hertha Berlin).
Attempt missed. Valentino Lazaro (Hertha Berlin) right footed shot from a difficult angle and long range on the left is close, but misses to the left from a direct free kick.
Booking
Christian Pulisic (Borussia Dortmund) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Foul by Christian Pulisic (Borussia Dortmund).
Marvin Plattenhardt (Hertha Berlin) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Corner, Hertha Berlin. Conceded by Lukasz Piszczek.
Foul by Julian Weigl (Borussia Dortmund).
Ondrej Duda (Hertha Berlin) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Attempt missed. Marvin Plattenhardt (Hertha Berlin) left footed shot from outside the box is just a bit too high from a direct free kick.
Foul by Sokratis (Borussia Dortmund).
Salomon Kalou (Hertha Berlin) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Attempt missed. Mitchell Weiser (Hertha Berlin) left footed shot from outside the box misses to the left. Assisted by Valentino Lazaro with a headed pass.
Lukasz Piszczek (Borussia Dortmund) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Ondrej Duda (Hertha Berlin).
Ömer Toprak (Borussia Dortmund) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Davie Selke (Hertha Berlin).
Julian Weigl (Borussia Dortmund) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Ondrej Duda (Hertha Berlin).
Attempt missed. Julian Weigl (Borussia Dortmund) right footed shot from outside the box is too high. Assisted by Mario Götze.
Attempt missed. Shinji Kagawa (Borussia Dortmund) header from the centre of the box is just a bit too high. Assisted by Christian Pulisic with a cross.
Julian Weigl (Borussia Dortmund) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Mitchell Weiser (Hertha Berlin).
Offside, Hertha Berlin. Thomas Kraft tries a through ball, but Marvin Plattenhardt is caught offside.
Delay over. They are ready to continue.
Delay in match Ondrej Duda (Hertha Berlin) because of an injury.
Attempt blocked. Arne Maier (Hertha Berlin) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Valentino Lazaro.
Kick Off
First Half begins.
Lineups are announced and players are warming up.