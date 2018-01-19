Aaron Lennon: Burnley agree deal to sign Everton winger

Lennon has provided two assists in 19 appearances in all competitions for Everton this season

Burnley have agreed a deal with Everton to sign winger Aaron Lennon for an undisclosed fee.

The 30-year-old, who is surplus to requirements at Goodison Park following the arrival of Theo Walcott, still needs to have a medical, but personal terms have been agreed.

Lennon joined Everton from Tottenham in 2015 and has scored seven goals in 63 appearances.

The former England international has played 19 games this season.

The second half of the 2016-17 campaign was disrupted for Lennon after he was detained by police in May under the Mental Health Act over concerns for his welfare.

Speaking shortly after returning for pre-season training in July, he said he had received "incredible" support from "Everton, Spurs, their fans, football fans and concerned members of the general public".

