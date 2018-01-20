BBC Sport - Tottenham Hotspur's Christian Eriksen says silverware would be 'big step'
Silverware would be 'big step' for Spurs - Eriksen
Tottenham Hotspur midfielder Christian Eriksen is confident his side will win a trophy soon and says it would be a "big step" for them.
