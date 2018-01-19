BBC Sport - Paul Lambert was not expecting Stoke City job
'Never in a million years' did Lambert expect Stoke job
- From the section Stoke
Paul Lambert tells Football Focus he was shocked to be offered the manager's job at Stoke City, but has no doubt that he can keep the club in the Premier League.
Watch Football Focus on Saturday, 20 January at 12:00 GMT on BBC One, and the BBC Sport website.
Top videos
Get Inspired Activity Finder
Run by the BBC and partners
Find ways to get active near you:
For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired