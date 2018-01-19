BBC Sport - Jose Mourinho: No point trying to deny Alexis Sanchez interest

Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho has confirmed the club are in talks to sign Arsenal forward Alexis Sanchez and that he is "calmly waiting for news".

