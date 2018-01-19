Ollie Harfield: Boreham Wood sign Bournemouth left-back on loan

Ollie Harfield spent seven years in Southampton's academy and has been on loan at Poole Town

Boreham Wood have signed Bournemouth left-back Ollie Harfield on loan until the end of the season.

The 20-year-old signed his first professional contract at the Premier League club in 2015-16 but is yet to make a first-team appearance.

He joins Cherries' team-mate Joe Quigley at the National League side.

"I think that it is important at my age to play games and get out there and put my name out there, so I am delighted," Harfield told the club website.

Find all the latest football transfers on our dedicated page.