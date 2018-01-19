Robin van Persie: Former Arsenal and Man Utd striker returns to Feyenoord

Robin van Persie made his debut for Feyenoord at the age of just 17 in 2001.

Former Arsenal and Manchester United striker Robin van Persie has signed for his boyhood club Feyenoord, 14 years after leaving the Dutch giants.

The 34-year-old is to return on a free transfer after leaving Turkish side Fenerbahce.

The Netherlands international made his senior debut at Feyenoord in 2001 and went on to play 78 games for the club, scoring 22 goals.

He left to join Arsenal in 2004.

Van Persie spent eight seasons with Arsene Wenger's side, winning the FA Cup with them in 2005, before joining Manchester United in 2012 after scoring 132 goals in 278 games for the Gunners.

He is the all-time top scorer for the Netherlands with 50 goals and won the Premier League in his first season in Manchester before moving to Fenerbahce three years ago.

Feyenoord are managed by Van Persie's former international team-mate Giovanni van Bronckhorst and are currently fifth in the Eredivisie, nine points off the Champions League places.

Find all the latest football transfers on our dedicated page.