CHAN 2018: Guinea dismiss coach and file appeal against Sudan

Guinea sacked coach Lappe Bangoura following their failure to qualify for the quarter-finals of the African Nations Championship in Morocco

Guinea have sacked national coach Kanfory Bangoura after his side's early exit from the African Nations Championship (CHAN) in Morocco.

Also known as Lappe, Bangoura had been coach of Guinea's senior team as well as the CHAN squad of locally-based players since July 2016.

Guinea cannot reach the last eight from Group A after losses to Sudan and, on Wednesday, to hosts Morocco.

The Guineans have also lodged an appeal over the eligibility of a Sudan player.

Guinea's Football Federation (Feguifoot) believes that Elsmani Elsawi Saadeldin - who signed for Libyan club Al Ittihad Tripoli on 31 December - is not eligible to play.

Tournament regulations say Sudanese players must be registered with clubs in Sudan.

Should the Confederation of African Football - which says it will rule on the issue before Sunday's final Group A games - find in Guinea's favour, the West Africans could find themselves back in CHAN contention.

"Only players with permanent contract registered in a local club affiliated to their national association are eligible to participate in the African Nations Championship," states Caf's CHAN rules.

"A team which allows a non-qualified or a suspended player to take part in group matches shall lose the match by penalty (3 - 0), even in the absence of protests/reservations."

With Morocco and Sudan boasting six points apiece from Group A, with Guinea and Mauritania both pointless, a technical defeat for Sudan would hand Guinea a reprieve.

Feguifoot has announced that assistant coach Ibrahim Sory Toure will take charge for the final Group A game against Mauritania on 21 January.

It added that it has already started the process of recruiting a new national team coach.