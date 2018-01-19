BBC Sport - I knew Newcastle takeover wouldn't go through - Rafael Benitez
I knew Newcastle takeover wouldn't go through - Benitez
- From the section Newcastle
Newcastle United manager Rafael Benitez says he knew "two or three weeks" ago that Amanda Staveley's takeover wouldn't go through.
Benitez says he has spoken to Mike Ashley about adding to the squad, saying "the club has the names and targets" and that the conversation was "positive".
READ MORE: Staveley still wants to buy the club and a bid remains on the table.
