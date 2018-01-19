Newcastle United: Rafael Benitez knew takeover would not happen in January

Mike Ashley took charge of the club in 2007

Manager Rafael Benitez says he knew "three or four weeks ago" that Amanda Staveley's takeover of Newcastle would not happen in January.

Owner Mike Ashley ended £250m takeover talks this week after Staveley's PCP Capital Partners group failed to match his valuation of the club.

Staveley still wants to buy the club and a bid remains on the table.

Benitez says his priority is ensuring the club sign "three or four players" in the January transfer window.

"I knew three or four weeks ago when I was talking with Mike Ashley," said Benitez. "He told me that the takeover will not go through [this month].

"So, for me, this has changed nothing."

The Spaniard added: "Since then, we have been working on our targets in the transfer window.

"It's not an issue because if we have three or four names - and the club has the names - it's just to be sure we go through, we sign the players.

"In terms of the transfer window, we have targets, we have names and we are trying to progress."