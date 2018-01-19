Randell Williams: Wycombe Wanderers sign Watford forward on loan
Wycombe Wanderers have signed forward Randell Williams on loan from Watford until the end of the season.
The 21-year-old joined the Hornets last summer after earning a first professional contract with fellow Premier League side Crystal Palace.
Williams was previously at ninth-tier side Tower Hamlets, but has spent this term in Watford's under-23 side.
"He gives us another option in attack as we move into the final months of the season," said boss Gareth Ainsworth.
