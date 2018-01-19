Pam Duxbury: Hartlepool United have received 'more than six offers' for club

Hartlepool United have been up for sale since December 2017

Hartlepool United have received "more than six offers" from people wishing to purchase the National League club, says chairwoman Pam Duxbury.

Pools were put up for sale in December, just six months after the club was taken over by HUFC Holdings Ltd.

The club needs between £125,000-150,000 to cover wages and running costs but Duxbury confirmed that players and staff will be paid this month.

"The last few months have been very stressful." Duxbury told BBC Tees.

"There's certainly been more than six [offers to purchase the club]. On any one day there's always been a couple of live enquiries."

Hartlepool, who are 17th in the National League, eight points clear of the relegation zone, before Saturday's home game with Wrexham, have been aided financially by a crowdfunding page set up by supporters, which has so far raised just under £60,000.

"I do have enough to cover wages as it stands today," said Duxbury. "I've had to use some [money collected by supporters] to pay suppliers to be able to get the game on for Saturday.

"We've had amazing support from the staff as well, stewards have offered to work for free and other members of staff have done the same.

"Everybody's really pulling together to try and make a difference."

Pools were relegated from the Football League for the first time in their history last season, having faced three winding-up petitions during the campaign.

However, Duxbury admitted that the threat of the club potentially going into administration were not over.

"The biggest fear is being relegated again and if administration doesn't resolve [the issues] and there's no buyer that could come in, the natural progression from that would be liquidation," she added.

"And my understanding is [the club] would then drop three tiers from where it's currently at.

"It is not a good solution at all. It may just be that there's no other alternatives."