Ilias Chatzitheodoridis: Brentford defender joins Cheltenham Town on loan
League Two side Cheltenham Town have signed Brentford defender Ilias Chatzitheodoridis on loan until the end of the season.
The 20-year-old made his first-team debut for the Bees in the EFL Cup last August and has featured four times in all competitions.
Greece-born left-back Chatzitheodoridis joined Brentford in 2016 after spending time in Arsenal's youth set-up.
He is eligible to make his debut for the Robins at Mansfield on Saturday.
